Dame Joan Collins, 92, looks so youthful as she enjoys date night with husband Percy Gibson, 61

Joan Collins proved that glamour knows no age as she stepped out for a stylish evening at the M&S Sparks launch at 180 The Strand, joined by her husband Percy Gibson.

The screen legend, 92, looked effortlessly elegant in a shimmering satin ensemble layered beneath a chic grey coat, accessorised with a classic black quilted clutch and her signature bold red lipstick.

Her perfectly coiffed hair and radiant complexion only added to the timeless allure that has defined her decades-long career.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mar Dame Joan Collins attends the M&S Sparks Launch

By her side, Percy, 61, cut a dapper figure in a navy blazer and open-collar shirt, the couple posing arm-in-arm as they arrived at the London event.

Their easy chemistry was clear to see, with Joan smiling warmly as she leaned into her husband for photos, embodying the spirit of a true date night.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mar Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins have a 31-year age gap

Joan and Percy tied the knot in February 2002, two years after meeting on the set of the play Love Letters, which he produced. “We hit it off immediately,” she wrote in an essay for the Daily Mail. “He was funny, engaging, good-looking, and after the show I would socialize with him, my co-star, George Hamilton, and my daughter, Katy.”

© Instagram Joan and Percy blissfully in love

“Although Percy…is three decades younger than me, it didn’t matter as the camaraderie between us grew during that six-week theatre tour,” she added, before revealing they bonded over their “shared values”.

Joan had been married four times before she met Percy. She tied the knot with Maxwell Reed in 1952, and they went their separate ways in 1956, before she married Anthony Newley in 1963. The couple welcomed kids Tara and Alexander together before divorcing in 1971.

© Getty Joan and Percy met on set

Joan’s latest appearance is a reminder of her status as a true style icon. Best known for her role as the formidable Alexis Carrington in Dynasty, she became synonymous with high glamour, sharp wit and unapologetic confidence, qualities that continue to define her public persona today.

Over the years, she has built an extraordinary career spanning film, television and stage, earning accolades for her performances while also becoming a bestselling author and outspoken cultural figure. In 2015, she was made a Dame for her services to charity, cementing her legacy both on and off screen.