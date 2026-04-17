All Seasons of Alan Ritchson’s 8.3 IMDb Sitcom Are Leaving Netflix

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

All seasons of a raunchy comedy featuring Alan Ritchson are set to leave Netflix‘s content library. It follows the lives of a college football team as they navigate their lives through sports, alcohol, and drugs. Although it was canceled after three seasons, it has since garnered a dedicated cult following.

Blue Mountain State and Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland leave Netflix in May

Netflix will be removing Blue Mountain State Seasons 1-3 from its platform on Saturday, May 2, 2026. This is in addition to its sequel film, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, which will leave on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The series follows the lives of college football players at the fictional Blue Mountain State University. The story centers on Alex Moran and his friend Sammy as they struggle to fit into the college’s chaotic football team, the Mountain Goats. Meanwhile, the team’s intense and unhinged captain, Thad, enforces brutal traditions on his teammates.

Eric Falconer and Chris Romano created the show, which originally debuted on Spike (now Paramount Network) on January 11, 2010. It ran for three seasons, airing its last episode, titled “The Corn Field: Part 2,” on November 30, 2011.

Blue Mountain State’s cast includes Alan Ritchson as Thad, Darin Brooks as Alex, Chris Romano as Sammy, Ed Marinaro as Coach Marty, Kwasi Songui as Coach Jon, and Omari Newton as Larry, among others.

The series received a highly divisive reception. While critics gave Season 1 an abysmal 13% approval rating, the audience gave it a high 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the favorable audience rating, the network canceled the show after Season 3.

After the cancellation, the showrunners continued working on a project they later announced would be a feature film. To fund the project, they launched a Kickstarter campaign, hoping to raise $1.5 million. By the time they ended the campaign, nearly 24,000 backers had donated $1,911,827.

Subsequently, they released Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland on February 2, 2016. Ritchson, Falconer, and Romano co-wrote its script. It garnered a 46% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix subscribers have a limited time to stream both the series and the film on the platform before it exits early next month.

Originally reported by Harsha Panduranga on ComingSoon.

The post All Seasons of Alan Ritchson’s 8.3 IMDb Sitcom Are Leaving Netflix appeared first on Mandatory.