Dancing with the Stars live results: Updated scores for Jordan Chiles and more from 2025 DWTS semifinals

The tension was sky-high during tonight’s “Prince Night” semifinals on “Dancing With the Stars,” but Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa proved their staying power.

After consistently impressing judges and fans with her athleticism, Chiles delivered two spectacular performances— a Jive to “Raspberry Beret” and an Argentine Tango to “U Got the Look”— scoring high in both. Despite the stiff competition, which saw the remaining six couples vying for only five spots, Chiles and Sosa delivered when it mattered most.

After earning a perfect 30/30 score on her Argentine Tango, the combined tally propelled her out of the danger zone. Chiles was one of the final two bound for elimination, along with Whitney Leavitt, but her and Ezra Sosa are officially heading to the highly anticipated Finals.

Here are the results from the “Dancing with the Stars” semifinals and who will be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars results tonight

Moving onto the finale are:

Jordan Chiles

Elaine Hendrix

Alix Earle

Robert Irwin

Dylan Efron

Judges scores are in the order of when the competitors performed. Here are the results from last week’s episode.

Round 1

Contestant Name Judge Score Elaine Hendrix 27 Alix Earle 28 Whitney Leavitt 29 Dylan Efron 27 Jordan Chiles 27 Robert Irwin 30

Round 2

Contestant Name Judge Score Elaine Hendrix 30 Alix Earle 30 Dylan Efron 28 Whitney Leavitt 29 Jordan Chiles 30 Robert Irwin 29

Final

Contestant Name Judge Score Elaine Hendrix 57 Alix Earle 58 Dylan Efron 55 Whitney Leavitt 58 Jordan Chiles 57 Robert Irwin 59

MORE: Everything to know about Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis and the “DWTS” cast

Who was eliminated on DWTS?

We are down to five duos who will be competing in the finale.

There were six tonight, but Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas — who had a judges score of 58 on the night — was the partnership eliminated and won’t be moving on to next week.

In the most recent elimination before the semifinals, actor and comedian Andy Richter was sent home in Episode 9 and did not advance. Though Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and actress Elaine Hendrix were also in the bottom two, the final decision resulted in Richter’s departure from the ballroom.

Here is the full list of contestants eliminated so far

Episode 2 : Corey Feldman and Baron Davis

: Corey Feldman and Baron Davis Episode 3 : Lauren Jauregi

: Lauren Jauregi Episode 4 : Hilaria Baldwin

: Hilaria Baldwin Episode 6 : Scott Hoying

: Scott Hoying Episode 7 : Jen Affleck

: Jen Affleck Episode 8 : Danielle Fishel

: Danielle Fishel Episode 9 : Andy Richter

: Andy Richter Episode 10: Whitney Leavitt

How does Dancing with the Stars scoring work?

Dancing with the Stars employs a 50/50 scoring system, equally weighted between the judges’ scores and the audience vote.

The regular judging panel consists of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, who are joined by a weekly guest judge. Each of the four judges scores every performance on a scale of 1 to 10, meaning a maximum of 40 points is available for each dance. The couple’s total judge scores are converted into a percentage based on the cumulative points awarded by all judges throughout the night.

Audience votes received by a couple are converted into a percentage based on the night’s total audience vote count (the “Public Vote Percentage”). The Judge’s Score Percentage and the Public Vote Percentage are then added together to determine each couple’s final ranking for the week.

How to vote for Dancing with the Stars

Fans can cast their votes exclusively during the live broadcast of the show.

Voting windows open at the start of the episode (8:00 p.m. ET) and remain open throughout the live broadcast on the Eastern and Central time zones.

Audience members can vote in two ways:

Online: Via the official ABC website

Text Message: By sending a specific text code for their favorite couple.

Viewers are allowed to cast up to 10 votes per couple, for a maximum of 20 total votes per viewer each week.