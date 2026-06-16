Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit Against Sean Combs Is Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Dawn Richard, a singer who once worked for Sean Combs, ruling that many of her legal claims alleging abuse and demeaning behavior against the music mogul were filed too late.

Ms. Richard was a former member of the now-defunct groups Danity Kane and Diddy — Dirty Money, which were both assembled by Mr. Combs. Her 2024 lawsuit against Mr. Combs described a work culture in which her boss would order her to strip down to her underwear, grope her, throw objects such as laptops and food, deprive her of sleep and at times fail to pay her for her work.

A lawyer for Mr. Combs, who is in prison after being convicted on prostitution charges, said at the time the suit was filed that Ms. Richard had “manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday.”

In a ruling on Friday, Judge Katherine Polk Failla of Federal District Court in Manhattan tossed a majority of Ms. Richard’s claims because the statutes of limitations had expired.