QVC Host Rick Domeier Announces Retirement Plans After 30 Years

QVC host Rick Domeier is ready to begin a new chapter away from the shopping network.

“At the end of the year, I’ll be going down a very different road — a road I’ve never been on before. It’s called retirement road,” Domeier, 65, exclusively shared with Us on Wednesday, July 29. “I heard it’s fun, and I’m going to be retiring at the end of this year, end of December.”

The longtime host — who joined QVC in October 1994 — officially announced the news live on air during his Rick St. Nick show on Thursday, July 30, as part of QVC’s Christmas in July finale.

According to Domeier, the decision was made after some long, thoughtful chats with his wife, Amy.

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“We both agreed that now’s the perfect time for me to kind of cruise down retirement road while most of this engine is still functioning,” he joked. “That’s going to give me the next few months to thank the incredible people I work with backstage, the producers, the directors, the on-air talent and thank the most important person at QVC, which is the QVC customer, for having been with me and accepted me for what will be 32 years.”

In his final months on air, Domeier certainly won’t be slowing down.

While he looks forward to hosting special shows with Valerie Parr Hill, spotlighting food brands like Corky’s and Rastelli and highlighting beautiful jewelry with David Markstein, Jill Bauer and JAI, there’s something new Domeier will be launching.

“They’re giving me a new show. It’s called Rick Hits the Road. We’re going to do some broadcasts from different cities,” he teased. “The first stop is New Orleans. That’s coming up next week. It’s going to be with Jimmy Stovall and Ali Carr and the crew, and we’re going to meet the QVC customer. More stops to come.”

When looking back on his QVC journey, Domeier realized viewers watched him get married, become a father of two sons and work with several celebrities, including the late Joan Rivers.

As he looks toward the future, Domeier is excited to spend quality time with family and friends — without the thought of an alarm clock to kick off a Today’s Special Value.

“My wife and I are gonna spend some time together. … We have a lot of travel ideas,” he teased. “There’s also a wedding coming up with my son that’s coming up in 2027. There’s also an opportunity to reconnect with friends. I also want to stay in touch with the team that I work with now. I’m really into fitness and longevity for obvious reasons. I want to keep that going, so it’s all about exploring and learning and then sharing. I kind of want to document how this goes. I want to find out what retirement is all about.”



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While it’s too soon to announce an official retirement show, QVC viewers know the network loves to honor their talented hosts with special programs before they say goodbye.

If Domeier were a betting man, he predicts there’ll be “moments” to remember.

“There’ll be clips. There’ll be people stopping by,” he predicted. “I do think that there’s going to be a live audience show or two. I want that to happen. I want it to be in person. I want it to be celebratory. I am excited about this next chapter. I want it to be more fun than sad.”