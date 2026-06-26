Detroit Pistons trade for 3-point sniper Isaiah Joe from OKC Thunder

Updated June 26, 2026, 11:50 a.m. ET

The Detroit Pistons knew they would have to upgrade their offense this summer, following a second-round exit in the NBA playoffs to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday, June 26, they did just that, acquiring Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe for two second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Joe, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, averaged 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% overall and 42.3% from 3 last season in 71 games and gives the Pistons another much-needed option to space the floor.

He’s a high-volume 3-point shooter and though he fell out of the Thunder’s rotation during the playoffs, he will instantly help the Pistons fill their biggest need.

Joe’s 42.3% on 3-point attempts last season was a career-best mark. Along with Duncan Robinson, the Pistons now have two players to anchor their spacing. They scored 10.2 more points per 100 possessions when Robinson was on the floor last year according to Cleaning The Glass, with Cade Cunningham (+7.3) and Jalen Duren (+6.4) ranking second and third.

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Outside of Robinson, they lacked reliable shooting. However, Robinson is a candidate to be waived this summer if the Pistons wish to create cap space to make a move in free agency. Only $2 million of his roughly $16 million salary next season is guaranteed, and they would have to waive him to clear enough space to be a player in the free agency market.

Joe has two years left on a reasonable four-year, $48 million contract he signed with the Thunder, with the two most expensive years already paid on a descending deal. He’ll make $11.3 million each of the next two years, with the 2027-28 season a club option, according to Spotrac.

The Pistons on Tuesday night selected Stanford freshman guard Ebuka Okorie, trading up four spots with the Memphis Grizzlies to No. 17 overall in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Then Wednesday, they dumped Isaiah Stewart and his $15 million contract to the Grizzlies for the same three future second-rounders they’d traded to them one night earlier.

The Pistons finished 60-22 last season – the third-best record in franchise history and their best since 2005-06, and fell to the Cavaliers in seven games in their deepest postseason run in 18 years. Game 7 was a 125-94 embarrassment at home, concluding a blown 2-0 series lead.

Third-year president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon has he is building around their core three – Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson – this summer, with a repeated emphasis on adding more shooting and ball-handling.

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Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on X and/or Bluesky.