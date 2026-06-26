Harry, Meghan may stay at Princess Diana’s home during UK trip: experts

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When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in the U.K. next month, they may stay at Princess Diana’s ancestral home.

The trip would mark the first time in four years that the Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, has returned to his home country with his wife and their two children. The Sussexes are expected to travel to Britain for celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, according to the BBC.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which represents the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

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The timing has put Althorp House in the spotlight. The estate, about an hour from Birmingham, is scheduled to close to visitors on July 10 and 11 — the same dates Harry and Meghan are expected to be in the U.K., People reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to an Althorp spokesperson for comment. An Archewell spokesperson told Fox News Digital that, for security reasons, the organization would not comment on the couple’s accommodations.

For Harry, Althorp represents both a connection to his mother’s legacy and one of the few private places tied to her memory.

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“Harry can engage with his mother’s story on his own terms, without the royal household’s protocol,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

“Althorp offers privacy, seclusion and a direct connection to his mother’s memory, something Buckingham Palace, as a working royal landmark with a huge office complex, cannot provide,” she said.

“It’s also exactly the comfy luxury Meghan prefers and a place Harry feels closest to his mum. The Sussexes can call the shots. Harry has spoken often about wanting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to know Diana’s story.”

Althorp is where Diana is buried, away from the glaring media spotlight. The family’s visit would come shortly after the late Princess of Wales’ July 1 birthday. It would also mark a significant visit for Lilibet, 5, whose middle name honors her grandmother.

Chard also said the property would offer refuge for the Sussexes, who “guard the children’s privacy tightly, well on their terms.”

People previously reported that King Charles had offered the Sussexes accommodations on a royal estate. However, there has been no public response to the offer. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. The outlet also reported that the monarch previously offered Harry accommodations at Buckingham Palace, which he declined.

“Staying at Althorp instead of a royal property would definitely send a message that Harry is prioritizing a connection to Diana and his family’s privacy over institutional alignment right now,” royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

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“Buckingham Palace has been undergoing extensive renovations, and although it remains the official London residence of Harry’s father, the king, it has largely fallen out of use since Charles’ accession. He prefers to stay at Clarence House or Highgrove. Even Prince William has signaled that Buckingham Palace won’t be his primary residence as king.”

Matta said Althorp is just “one of several alternatives for the Sussex family’s U.K. stay.”

“It is the perfect setting for Archie and Lilibet to learn about ‘Granny Diana’ since her story is physically embedded there,” Matta said. “It also allows for a private introduction to that side of the family without the pressure of official royal protocol and the need to navigate frosty Spencer-Windsor relations.”

Matta said staying at Althorp would make it unlikely for the Sussexes to have a “casual run-in” with any member of the royal family.

“The schedules of the senior royals are highly managed, and if they don’t want to bump into Harry and Meghan, they won’t,” Matta said. “Since it’s summer, they’ll also have the ready-made excuse of the busy social season or private family holidays.”

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that staying at Althorp could also work in the king’s favor.

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“It would be far better for them to stay at Althorp than at Buckingham Palace,” she said. “Althorp would be preferred because any question of taxpayer funding is removed. The king can save face. The Sussexes would also be well away from Prince William, who is said to want nothing to do with them.”

Harry, 41, has previously stayed at Althorp, which is owned by his uncle, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, during visits to the U.K.

If Harry and his family stay at a royal residence, there would be no automatic security provisions, which are determined by the Home Office, People reported.

The couple lost their taxpayer-funded police protection when they stepped back as senior working royals in 2020. Harry has challenged that decision in court, citing safety concerns for his wife and children, the outlet reported.

The outlet also reported that no plans for a reunion between the king and his son have been confirmed. The pair met during previous visits when Harry traveled to the U.K. alone.

Father and son were last reunited in September 2025 at the king’s London residence, where they met privately for 55 minutes. It was their first in-person meeting in 19 months. At the time, Harry was in the U.K. for the WellChild Awards and Invictus-related events.

“To me, this trip feels more like a personal pilgrimage focused on building family ties than a strategic move toward ‘peace talks,'” Matta said. “That would be especially true if the Sussexes stay at Althorp. That wouldn’t prevent them from seeing Charles during their stay in Britain. It would simply take more planning to do so while staying off royal property.”

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Still, Chard said there may be more to the visit than simply reconnecting with Harry’s roots.

“Princess Diana, Invictus and the ‘next chapter’ are rich documentary material,” she said. “The 2027 anniversary of Diana’s death, alongside the Birmingham Invictus Games, creates a natural timeline. Whether it becomes a sequel project depends on how much access the Sussexes want to give versus how much privacy they want for the children. The first photos of the children at Diana’s grave would be media gold, and Netflix knows it.”

Dan Wakeford, founder of Celebrity Intelligence, previously told Fox News Digital that while some within the House of Windsor fear private conversations could be leaked to the press, Harry may have already learned his lesson.

“Harry hasn’t publicly said he’s sorry about what he said to William,” he explained. “But he does, from my sources, regret some of the things that he said in the [Netflix] documentary and in the book [‘Spare’] about William and his father. There are no plans to continue any projects, whether that’s with Netflix and books, that would talk about his family in similar ways.”

While Harry’s desire to reconnect with his late mother’s memory is genuine, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital he wouldn’t be surprised if the Sussexes also benefit from the enduring “Diana effect” as they seek to rebuild their image in Britain.

“How the Sussexes handle this visit, if it occurs, will be pivotal in assessing their intentions,” he said. “They haven’t succeeded in Hollywood, but they intend to turn the huge interest of the world’s media in their visit to their advantage. The link with Diana may be pivotal to their strategy in challenging the abysmally low popularity ratings in the U.K.”