Development of Super El Niño is accelerating. How it will impact US weather

Recent data from the Pacific Ocean shows that the transition to what is expected to be a “Super El Niño” climate pattern is accelerating, which could suppress the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season and also spell a wet winter for the entire Southern Tier of the U.S.

NEW DATA REVEALS 100% CHANCE OF STRONG ‘SUPER’ EL NIÑO FORMING THIS YEAR

Water temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean have already begun to warm to the 0.5 degrees Celsius threshold, the benchmark qualification for El Niño, which is expected to completely develop sometime this summer.

WARM WATERS AND POTENTIAL SUPER EL NIÑO COULD ‘SUPERCHARGE’ START TO EASTERN PACIFIC HURRICANE SEASON

El Niño is one of three phases of a climate cycle called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) . It describes natural temperature changes in the central Pacific Ocean that alter atmospheric circulation and can greatly influence global weather.

WHAT ARE EL NINO AND LA NINA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

El Niño describes warmer than average water across the equatorial Pacific, while La Niña describes colder than average water conditions, and ENSO neutral refers to a state where temperatures are close to average.

El Niño region

(FOX Weather)

During El Niño, above-average water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean produce strong winds that hinder tropical development in the Atlantic and enhance development in the Eastern Pacific, where hurricane season begins this Friday.

Furthermore, computer forecast models suggest that this summer’s El Niño will not only likely be a “Super El Niño” — which is declared when water temperatures in the Central Pacific reach at least 2 degrees Celsius — but also one of the strongest El Niño events ever observed.

EL NIÑO EXPECTED TO DRIVE ATLANTIC STORM ACTIVITY AS COUNTDOWN TO HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS

While sea surface temperatures are beginning to reach 0.5 degrees Celsius in the Central Pacific, these are just instantaneous observations.

The most dramatic changes are occurring 100 to 200 meters below the surface.

Cross-section of the Pacific Ocean

(FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a massive pool of warm water that has been building in the Western Pacific is now “sloshing” eastward.

Driven by winds from the west and several other physical factors, this warm water will reach the El Niño zone sometime this summer, further increasing temperatures.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

There is currently a very high probability that El Niño conditions will persist through the end of 2026.

As El Niño strengthens, it will begin to “bend” the Pacific jet stream, which acts as an atmospheric conveyor belt for storms and is responsible for most of the rain seen across the Lower 48.

Long-rage forecast (Green indicates above average precipitation)

(FOX Weather)

Long-range forecast models predict that El Niño will strengthen the jet stream and shift it southward, leading to a wetter-than-average pattern for California and the South in the second half of the year and through the winter months.

HOW TO FIND YOUR HURRICANE EVACUATION ZONE

While such a strong El Niño is expected to virtually shut down hurricane formation in the open waters of the Atlantic this year, the stormy pattern for the southern U.S. could actually generate tropical activity in the northern Gulf and along the Southeast coast.

In fact, the long-range European forecast model predicts near-normal tropical activity close to the U.S. mainland.

Both the FOX Forecast Center and FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross cautioned that it only takes one storm to cause major impacts.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, this El Niño is expected to supercharge the Eastern Pacific Hurricane season, which begins this Friday and where sea surface temperatures are already 2 to 3 degrees above average.