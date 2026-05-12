Knicks, fans feel right at home with sweep of 76ers in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — There was exhausted jubilation at Xfinity Mobile Arena as the New York Knicks clinched their second straight berth in the Eastern Conference finals, but the noise didn’t come from their bench.

Instead, it came from the droves of Knicks fans who took over the road arena yet again and watched their team sweep its way into the NBA’s final four with a resounding, record-setting 144-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

For the Knicks players, it wasn’t like the unbridled emotion that filled Madison Square Garden following their unexpected series win over the then-champion Boston Celtics last year — with fans later taking over midtown Manhattan, light posts and all.

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This time around, securing the victory was light work.

It prompted Knicks forward Josh Hart to take a shot right at the heart of Philadelphia fans in the aftermath of the blowout win.

“I used to think Philly was a sports town. I don’t know if it is anymore,” Hart said. “Everybody was begging for Philly [fans] not to sell their tickets. It never felt like a road game.”

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey had to deal with his home arena turning into hostile territory.

“It absolutely sucks, it just sucks,” he said. “There’s only one way to put a stop to it: We have to go out there and win these games. It felt louder in here for them than it did in the [Madison Square] Garden.”

The game and the series were essentially over by halftime as the Knicks made 18 3-pointers, which tied the NBA record for a half (regular season or playoffs), to lead by 24. They had once again taken the heart of the home team in the closeout game, just as they had against the Hawks in Atlanta 10 days ago.

If there was a team celebration, it was out of sight. But by all accounts, the reaction was subdued and a nod to what the Knicks need to improve as the competition is bound to get stiffer.

“No relief, no jubilation. Just another step in the process,” Hart said. “The way we beat Boston last year, the comebacks and all that, it was — I don’t want to say it was celebratory — but it hit a little bit differently. Here, it’s business as normal, and we got to make sure we’re locked in and focused.”

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns — the Knicks’ two cornerstones — had reached the conference finals before coming to New York, both under similar circumstances. Brunson, as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in 2022, took out the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in a surprise upset, winning a Game 7 on the road in decisive fashion. Towns, as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024, eliminated the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the West semis, again in a Game 7, decisively on the road.

Season Team Diff. Result 2025-26 Knicks +19.4 ? 2009-10 Magic +17.3 L, ECF 1986-87 Lakers +16.9 Won title 2008-09 Cavaliers +16.8 L, ECF 2016-17 Warriors +16.5 Won title — ESPN Research

“I didn’t say [it was] celebratory,” Brunson said. “I think for the most part, we’re focused, and we have to continue to have that focus, the attention to detail, the edge that we have to have is really important.”

Brunson, who scored 22 points Sunday including six 3-pointers, had a much easier series than the rock fight he was engaged in with the Hawks’ guards. He averaged 29 points in the second round, outplaying his counterpart Maxey, who struggled to find a rhythm playing next to Joel Embiid.

“Our team, the first year with each other, beating Boston last year we were very excited,” Towns said. “This year, we’re locked into the moment, and there’s a lot more work to do. So, it’s great to see our guys kind of hungry for the next challenge.”

Towns came away victorious in his matchup with Embiid despite getting in foul trouble for much of the series. Towns averaged 7.5 assists from the center spot in the four-game sweep even though he didn’t cross the 30-minute threshold in any game.

Beginning with Game 4 against the Hawks, the Knicks’ ball movement has birthed an almost unstoppable offense and a franchise-record seven-game playoff winning streak. Their 144 points Sunday were the most in franchise playoff history. Their 11 3-pointers in the opening quarter tied an NBA postseason record.

They’ll now await the winner of the Pistons-Cavaliers series (Detroit leads 2-1) and will have at least a week off before the East finals begin. That will give OG Anunoby more time to rest a right hamstring that has sidelined him since he strained it in Game 2, and Hart said some guys are banged up and will welcome the break.

Others, such as Miles McBride, who started in Anunoby’s place, probably would like to stay in rhythm. McBride hit three straight triples in that first quarter and had seven overall in the game.

“People on the outside always have their expectations, but internally we have our own,” McBride told ESPN. “Our expectations are a championship, nothing less. So, this series is done, enjoy it. Obviously we’re happy, can’t take it for granted, but we have a lot more to go.”