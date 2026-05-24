Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1: Duel of the Fates

Offense was tough to come by as the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks squared off in the desert to kick off the series. A spectacular pitching duel highlighted the night as the Rockies ended up losing 2-1 on a Diamondbacks walk-off single.

Making his first start since high school, Zach Agnos was incredible on the mound. Coming into the game, the Rockies were hoping to get at least four innings out of Agnos, but got much more than that. Showing command of all his pitches, Agnos kept the Diamondbacks off balance as he worked quickly and efficiently, firing 71 pitches, 49 for strikes, over five innings of work while collecting four strikeouts and allowing just one walk, just the third Rockie all-time to have that stat line in his first career start. He also induced three groundouts and six flyouts. The baserunner for Arizona didn’t come until Adrian Del Castillo drew a one-out walk, and the lone hit Agnos gave up was a soft line drive by Ketel Marte with two outs in the same inning.

While it wouldn’t have been great for him to get more run support and leave with a lead instead of a 0-0 tie, the fact that he matched the veteran Eduardo Rodriguez pitch-for-pitch through five innings is a major feather in his cap and may warrant another start in five days.

The Rockies then turned to Blas Castaño, who had impressed in his Rockies debut against Arizona last Sunday, out of the bullpen to start the sixth inning.

Things got a little hairy out of the gate as Castaño walked Ryan Waldschmidt and surrendered a single to Marte to put runners on the corners. Corbin Carroll then grounded into a force out, thanks to a nifty play by Chad Stevens, that drove in the run to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead. Castaño then dug himself into a bit more of a hole as he loaded the bases by walking Geraldo Perdomo and hitting Nolan Arenado with a pitch. Stevens again came through defensively to start a double play off the bat of Ildemardo Vargas to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks threatened in the following inning as Castaño allowed a single and a walk. He managed to get Waldschmidt to strike out for the second out and then got Marte to hit a ball on the ground to first base. Willi Castro had a peculiar play as he just needed to touch the bag, but seemed to forget how many outs there were and turned to fire to second base to try and turn a double play. Luckily, Ezequiel Tovar was able to cover the bag for the force out.

As good as Agnos was for the Rockies, Rodriguez was just as good for the Diamondbacks and then some. The Rockies didn’t get their first base runner until the fourth inning, courtesy of a walk by Castro, and didn’t get their first hit until the fifth inning. Rodriguez ended up going seven innings, allowing just four hits while striking out four. He threw 63 of his 99 pitches for strikes and induced a whopping 10 ground-outs, including a couple of crucial double-play balls.

The Rockies’ best chance to score against him came in the fifth inning. Tovar led off the inning with a double to right field. Kyle Karros then ripped a ball to third base and was robbed of a hit by Arenado, who was playing even with the bag, anticipating a bunt. Jake McCarthy then reached on an infield single to put men on the corners with one out. Braxton Fulford then laid down a bunt in front of the mound for a squeeze play, but it went right to Rodriguez, who then flipped it to the plate to get Tovar. Troy Johnston then flew out to end the inning.

Once Rodriguez was out of the game, the Rockies found some momentum against reliever Juan Morillo, who hadn’t allowed a run since May 2. Johnston got things started with a one-out single and was followed by a pinch-hit single from TJ Rumfield, and another Castro walk to load the bases. The birthday boy, Tyler Freeman, was then hit by a pitch to drive in the run and tie the game up 1-1 and keep the bases loaded.

Kevin Ginkel then entered the game on the mound with the Rockies looking for the big hit to take the lead. Unfortunately, Hunter Goodman popped out softly to the catcher, and Tovar grounded out to third base to end the inning.

After Seth Halvorsen escaped the eighth without giving up a run, Juan Mejia wasn’t as lucky in the bottom of the ninth. Having allowed two walks in the inning, Mejia was close to sending the game to extra innings as he faced Corbin Carroll with two outs. Carroll won the batter, however, sending a ball into right field that Freeman was unable to send home to catch the winning run.

The Rockies managed six hits in the game, but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They struck out six times and had two walks. The Diamondbacks only had four hits and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, walks turned out to be a huge difference maker as the Rockies’ bullpen issued seven walks after Agnos departed.

The series continues on Friday with Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 4.02 ERA) taking the mound for Colorado. Michael Soroka (6-2, 3.49 ERA) will take the pill for Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 am MDT.

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