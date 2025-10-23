Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $320 million after no one won Monday’s drawing.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 18, 37, 52, 54, 60, and the Powerball was 12.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions jackpot has also grown, reaching an estimated $680 million for Friday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six Powerball numbers to win Monday’s drawing.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers to see if you’re the game’s newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Wednesday, Oct. 22, Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $320 million with a cash option of $152.2 million.

Powerball winning numbers tonight, October 22, 2025: Powerball drawing lottery results for 10/22/25

Did anyone win Powerball last night, October 22, 2025? Powerball winners, results for 10/22/25 lottery drawing jackpot

Powerball Double Play numbers: October 22, 2025

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot 10/22/25?

When is the next Powerball drawing? What time is lottery jackpot drawing?

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize payout?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket today?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for an additional $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball today

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 2, 18, 27, 34, 59, and the Mega Ball was 18.

How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot on Friday, 10/24/25?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing grows to an estimated $680 million with a cash option of $318.2 million after no Mega Millions tickets matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, according to megamillions.com.

2025 Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2025 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Powerball Top 10 lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.326 billion — April 6, 2024; Oregon.

$1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California.

$842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

$768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

Powerball, Mega Millions history: Top 10 U.S. lottery drawing jackpot results

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.