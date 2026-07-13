Final Injury Report for Sky-Wings: Will Skylar Diggins Play?

The Chicago Sky are on the road Sunday night as they travel to take on the Dallas Wings in an interconference matchup.

Chicago enters Sunday’s game with a 7-15 record after losing on the road to the Los Angeles Sparks Friday night.

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Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10)Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

In Friday’s loss to the Sparks, Kamilla Cardoso led the way for the Sky as she recorded 15 points and eight rebounds while Gabriela Jaquez added 15 points and five rebounds of her own off the bench.

The Sky will look to bounce back Sunday as they face off against the Wings in a tough road matchup.

Dallas enters Sunday’s contest with a 15-8 record after defeating the Toronto Tempo on the road Friday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

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Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers led the way for the Wings in Friday’s victory as she ended the game with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists while Jessica Shepard recorded 20 points, 17 rebounds and three assists.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Sunday night’s matchup, one may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Sky Injury Report: Will Skylar Diggins Play?

The Sky have three players listed on their injury report for Sunday, including guard Skylar Diggins.

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Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins (4)Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Chicago has ruled out Diggins due to a right knee injury as she will miss her third consecutive contest.

The Sky have also ruled out DiJonai Carrington as she remains sidelined to begin the season while recovering from left foot surgery while Rickea Jackson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Wings Injury Report

The Wings enter Sunday’s contest with a healthy roster as they have nobody listed on their injury report.

Dallas Wings guards Azzi Fudd (35) and Paige Bueckers (5).Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This is great news for Dallas as the team looks to grab a victory at home to extend their winning streak to five games.

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Fans can catch Sunday night’s matchup between the Sky and Wings from Dallas at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and Disney Plus.

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This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jul 12, 2026, where it first appeared in the WNBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.