Didn’t get Noah Kahan ‘Great Divide Tour’ tickets? Here’s where you can still buy them

If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Fans hoping to catch Noah Kahan on “The Great Divide Tour” may have encountered sold-out dates shortly after the general ticket sale went live.

But all hope isn’t lost, tickets are still available through verified resale platforms, including Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and StubHub, depending on your state.

The tour kicks off June 11 and is in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, “The Great Divide.” Gigi Perez will join as the tour’s opener.

Where to buy Noah Kahan ‘The Great Divide Tour’ tickets

If you weren’t able to secure tickets during the presale or general sale, your next best option is to check verified secondary marketplaces such as Vivid Seats, which consistently offers the lowest resale prices.

Discount: First-time Vivid Seats customers can use code ADVANCE30 for $30 off a $200+ ticket order.

Prices vary by city and demand, but Vivid Seats’ Buyer Guarantee protects against counterfeit or invalid tickets, making it a safer option for fans purchasing after the presale and general sale.

Limited tickets may also be available via TicketNetwork, SeatGeek and StubHub.

Get $5 off SeatGeek orders of $300+ with code TAKE5 or save 15% on TicketNetwork orders with code TIXDEAL15.

Because the tour uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, availability can vary by state.

Noah Kahan ‘The Great Divide Tour’ 2026 dates

Here’s a look at some of the best prices available (including fees):

Prices and availability are noted as of the time of publishing and are subject to change.