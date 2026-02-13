Didn’t get Noah Kahan ‘Great Divide Tour’ tickets? Here’s where you can still buy them

By / February 13, 2026

Fans hoping to catch Noah Kahan on “The Great Divide Tour” may have encountered sold-out dates shortly after the general ticket sale went live.

But all hope isn’t lost, tickets are still available through verified resale platforms, including Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and StubHub, depending on your state.

The tour kicks off June 11 and is in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, “The Great Divide.” Gigi Perez will join as the tour’s opener.

Where to buy Noah Kahan ‘The Great Divide Tour’ tickets

If you weren’t able to secure tickets during the presale or general sale, your next best option is to check verified secondary marketplaces such as Vivid Seats, which consistently offers the lowest resale prices.

Discount: First-time Vivid Seats customers can use code ADVANCE30 for $30 off a $200+ ticket order.

Prices vary by city and demand, but Vivid Seats’ Buyer Guarantee protects against counterfeit or invalid tickets, making it a safer option for fans purchasing after the presale and general sale.

Limited tickets may also be available via TicketNetwork, SeatGeek and StubHub.

Get $5 off SeatGeek orders of $300+ with code TAKE5 or save 15% on TicketNetwork orders with code TIXDEAL15.

Because the tour uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, availability can vary by state.

Noah Kahan ‘The Great Divide Tour’ 2026 dates

Here’s a look at some of the best prices available (including fees):

Prices and availability are noted as of the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Date City Venue Ticket Prices
June 11 Orlando, FL Kia Center Starting at $434
June 26 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Starting at $346
June 28 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium Starting at $350
July 1 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park Starting at $336
July 3 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Starting at $361
July 7 Boston, MA Fenway Park Starting at $535
July 8 Boston, MA Fenway Park Starting at $375
July 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park Starting at $446
July 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park Starting at $500
July 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Starting at $270
July 15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Starting at $218
July 18 Queens, NY Citi Field Starting at $281
July 22 Washington, DC Nationals Park Starting at $333
July 25 Raleigh, NC Carter‑Finley Stadium Starting at $450
July 27 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Starting at $362
July 30 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Starting at $264
Aug. 2 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium Starting at $295
Aug. 5 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Starting at $243
Aug. 8 Denver, CO Coors Field Starting at $301
Aug. 9 Denver, CO Coors Field Starting at $228
Aug. 15 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium Starting at $175
Aug. 17 San Diego, CA Petco Park Starting at $194
Aug. 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Starting at $127
Aug. 21 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park Starting at $344
Aug. 25 Sandy, UT America First Field Starting at $184
Aug. 28 Vancouver, BC BC Place Starting at $490
Aug. 30 Seattle, WA T‑Mobile Park Starting at $165
Aug. 31 Seattle, WA T‑Mobile Park On sale soon

