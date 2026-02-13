Didn’t get Noah Kahan ‘Great Divide Tour’ tickets? Here’s where you can still buy them

If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fans hoping to catch Noah Kahan on “The Great Divide Tour” may have encountered sold-out dates shortly after the general ticket sale went live.
But all hope isn’t lost, tickets are still available through verified resale platforms, including Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and StubHub, depending on your state.
The tour kicks off June 11 and is in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, “The Great Divide.” Gigi Perez will join as the tour’s opener.
Where to buy Noah Kahan ‘The Great Divide Tour’ tickets
If you weren’t able to secure tickets during the presale or general sale, your next best option is to check verified secondary marketplaces such as Vivid Seats, which consistently offers the lowest resale prices.
Discount: First-time Vivid Seats customers can use code ADVANCE30 for $30 off a $200+ ticket order.
Prices vary by city and demand, but Vivid Seats’ Buyer Guarantee protects against counterfeit or invalid tickets, making it a safer option for fans purchasing after the presale and general sale.
Limited tickets may also be available via TicketNetwork, SeatGeek and StubHub.
Get $5 off SeatGeek orders of $300+ with code TAKE5 or save 15% on TicketNetwork orders with code TIXDEAL15.
Because the tour uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, availability can vary by state.
Noah Kahan ‘The Great Divide Tour’ 2026 dates
Here’s a look at some of the best prices available (including fees):
Prices and availability are noted as of the time of publishing and are subject to change.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Ticket Prices
|June 11
|Orlando, FL
|Kia Center
|Starting at $434
|June 26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Citizens Bank Park
|Starting at $346
|June 28
|Toronto, ON
|Rogers Stadium
|Starting at $350
|July 1
|Cincinnati, OH
|Great American Ball Park
|Starting at $336
|July 3
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PNC Park
|Starting at $361
|July 7
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Starting at $535
|July 8
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Starting at $375
|July 10
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Starting at $446
|July 11
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Starting at $500
|July 14
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Starting at $270
|July 15
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Starting at $218
|July 18
|Queens, NY
|Citi Field
|Starting at $281
|July 22
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park
|Starting at $333
|July 25
|Raleigh, NC
|Carter‑Finley Stadium
|Starting at $450
|July 27
|Atlanta, GA
|Truist Park
|Starting at $362
|July 30
|Arlington, TX
|Globe Life Field
|Starting at $264
|Aug. 2
|St. Louis, MO
|Busch Stadium
|Starting at $295
|Aug. 5
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Field
|Starting at $243
|Aug. 8
|Denver, CO
|Coors Field
|Starting at $301
|Aug. 9
|Denver, CO
|Coors Field
|Starting at $228
|Aug. 15
|Pasadena, CA
|Rose Bowl Stadium
|Starting at $175
|Aug. 17
|San Diego, CA
|Petco Park
|Starting at $194
|Aug. 19
|Phoenix, AZ
|Chase Field
|Starting at $127
|Aug. 21
|San Francisco, CA
|Oracle Park
|Starting at $344
|Aug. 25
|Sandy, UT
|America First Field
|Starting at $184
|Aug. 28
|Vancouver, BC
|BC Place
|Starting at $490
|Aug. 30
|Seattle, WA
|T‑Mobile Park
|Starting at $165
|Aug. 31
|Seattle, WA
|T‑Mobile Park
|On sale soon