Dollars & Sense: Swipe right for banking?

ORLANDO, Fla. – What to Know:

Neo-banks have surged in popularity by offering mobile-first banking and fewer fees.

Have you heard of Chime, So-Fi, Current, or Dave? They’re all neo-banks.

Here’s the catch: many (but not all) neo-banks aren’t actually banks.

You’ve seen these commercials hundreds of times. Generic footage of generic people in a beautiful (but generic) neighborhood. Everything is in slow motion. Impossibly clear close-ups. Everyone is laughing. The streets are spotless. The weather is perfect.

And then there’s… the bank.

Friendly tellers. Helpful branch managers. Lots of smiles, and of course, the slow-motion handshake.

It’s the neighborhood bank. Part of the community. A place you trust. Then comes the familiar closing line. You know it by heart and can probably say it with me:

“Member FDIC.”

Hold on to those two words, because we’re coming back to them.

And when we do, they may not mean quite what you think they do.

Today’s Dollars & Sense is about neo-banks. If you’ve never heard the term, chances are you’ve heard of some of the biggest players: Chime, Current, Dave and SoFi. Unlike traditional banks, neo-banks operate almost entirely through smartphone apps and websites, not through physical brick and mortar branches you can walk into.

And here’s where things get interesting: most neo-banks aren’t actually banks. Many neo-banks are what are called financial technology companies, or fintechs .

A fintech is a company that uses technology to deliver financial services in a faster, simpler or more convenient way than traditional financial institutions. Think mobile banking, payment apps, online investing, or even applying for a loan – all from your smartphone or computer.

And how do neo-banks fit in? Instead of building branches, neo-banks build software.

The goal of a neo-bank isn’t to become the next Bank of America or Chase – it’s to build a better banking experience: easy-to-use apps that make banking faster, simpler, and, in many cases, cheaper. Combine that with smart marketing and a strong social media presence, and it’s easy to see why millions of consumers have embraced neo-banks.

But if a neo-bank isn’t really a bank, how is it allowed to do banking things? To close the loop, a neo-bank partners with an FDIC-insured bank to provide the actual checking and savings accounts.

So – when you deposit money into a neo-bank, you’re usually not depositing it into the fintech itself – you’re depositing it into a partner bank behind the scenes. Think of it this way: the fintech builds the house, but the partner bank installs the essentials: the plumbing, the electricity, and the foundation. One creates the experience – the other provides the infrastructure that makes it all work.

For millions of people, all they want to know is that if something goes wrong, the money sitting in a bank that’s “Member FDIC,” is protected. What could possibly go wrong?

As it turns out, quite a bit.

Yotta: When the Plumbing Breaks

In 2019, a new neo-bank debuted: Yotta. And right from the start, Yotta was unlike anything else on the market.

While many neo-banks aggressively pushed high-yield savings accounts, Yotta took a completely different approach. At launch, it offered a modest 0.20% APY – slightly better than many traditional banks, but hardly a game changer. Instead of competing on interest rates, Yotta’s marketing hook was simple: turn saving money into a sweepstakes.

Here’s how it worked: for every $25 a customer deposited, they received an entry into a weekly prize drawing. Most prizes were small, but Yotta advertised the possibility of life-changing jackpots worth millions of dollars. The more money customers saved, the more entries they received – and the better their odds of winning.

Customers weren’t chasing interest – they were chasing excitement.

Yotta gamified the act of saving money.

Instead of buying a $2 lottery ticket every week, people could put another $25 into savings. If they won, great! If they didn’t, they still had their $25. And for hundreds of thousands of customers, Yotta seemed like the future of banking.

Then, almost overnight, many of them couldn’t access their money – not because their bank failed, but because the system connecting everything together failed. And this is where we get back to “Member FDIC” for a third time in this story, because what happened next exposed an important distinction: FDIC insurance protects depositors when an insured bank fails.

That isn’t what happened here.

The Invisible Middleman

Most Yotta customers thought there were only two parties involved with their money: themselves and Yotta. Some understood that Yotta wasn’t actually a bank – that instead it was a fintech company partnering with FDIC-insured banks to hold customer deposits.

What many customers likely didn’t know was that there was another company in the mix: Synapse.

Synapse wasn’t a bank and it wasn’t a neo-bank. Synapse was a banking technology company that connected fintechs like Yotta to a network of FDIC-insured partner banks.

When Yotta launched, customer deposits were held primarily by Evolve Bank & Trust. But as the business grew, Synapse expanded to include a broader network of partner banks for Yotta, including Lineage Bank, AMG National Trust, and American Bank, N.A.

Again, every one of those banks was FDIC insured and everything was business as usual. But then in April 2024, Synapse filed for bankruptcy.

When Synapse failed, the system connecting Yotta, its customers, and those partner banks snapped. As bankruptcy proceedings unfolded, significant discrepancies emerged between Synapse’s records and those maintained by the partner banks. Translation: no one could immediately determine exactly which customer funds were being held at which bank – or in what amount.

The records simply did not match.

Member FDIC… But Not the Way You Think

At this point, everyone is asking the same question: “If funds were sitting in FDIC-insured banks, why couldn’t customers get their money?”

The answer is surprisingly simple: the bank didn’t fail, the middleman did. And the conditions that trigger FDIC protection of deposits never occurred.

The collapse of Synapse triggered a reconciliation crisis.

The immediate problem wasn’t that the partner banks had lost the money – it was that significant discrepancies between Synapse’s records and those of the partner banks made it impossible to immediately reconcile customer balances.

In other words, before customers could be paid, someone first had to figure out exactly who was owed what.

Ultimately, many customers recovered all or part of their deposits, but the process wasn’t completed in days – it took months. As banks, bankruptcy officials, and outside consultants worked to reconcile millions of transactions, some customers received their full balances, while others disputed the amounts they were paid and pursued legal remedies. For many, the uncertainty lasted long after Synapse filed for bankruptcy.

Yotta is a cautionary tale, but it doesn’t mean neo-banks are inherently unsafe. Millions of Americans use them every day without incident. The real lesson is this: before trusting a financial app with your money, understand who is behind it, where your deposits are held and what protections apply if something goes wrong.

“Member FDIC” remains one of the strongest consumer protections in banking. But as the Yotta case demonstrated, understanding who – and what – stands between you and your money is just as important.

If you’re considering a neo-bank, take a few minutes to look beyond the app.

Find out which bank actually holds your deposits, confirm that it’s FDIC insured, and understand how your money moves through the system. It’s information most people never think to ask about – until they need it.