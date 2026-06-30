Severe Weather moves across the Northland

We are tracking severe thunderstorms moving across northern Minnesota on Monday. These storms have been known to produce funnel clouds, large hail and strong winds.

There is a conditional chance for strong to severe storms today and Tuesday, with more thunderstorm chances from Wednesday through next Sunday.

Stay informed with Weather Alerts and follow the storms with the Interactive Radar.

Hot and humid weather is expected to begin today and last through the week.

Clearing skies are developing behind storms to the south, but cloud cover is back filling. It is uncertain if daytime mixing will dissipate the clouds or if warm air advection will keep them in place throughout the day.

Hot and humid weather is expected to begin today and last through the week. Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for east-central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for Monday into Tuesday.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph.

Independence Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.