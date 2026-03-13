Ducks vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s NHL Game

Parker’s prediction: Goals will be at a premium at Scotiabank Arena tonight

Photo By – Reuters Connect. Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll.

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, March 12, and the two teams couldn’t be heading in more opposite directions.

Anaheim is scorching hot and pushing for a postseason berth, while Toronto is punching the clock to end a lost season.

My top Ducks vs. Maple Leafs predictions and NHL picks call for a low-scoring bout tonight.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs prediction

Ducks vs Maple Leafs best bet: Under 6.5 (+105)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been under attack for poor defensive play and have surrendered a league-high 4.2 goals per game during their active 4-12-4 stretch.

As a result, we’re landing a fair price for this Under because Toronto has also only scored 2.5 goals per game during the slump, and the Maple Leafs are running into the sneaky Anaheim Ducks and red-hot starter Lukas Dostal.

Dostal has posted a solid .904 save percentage with a league-high 16.23 goals saved above expected across his past 15 starts, which includes a .939 SV% on the highway.

Enjoying Covers content? Add us as a preferred source on your Google account

Ducks vs Maple Leafs same-game parlay

The Maple Leafs have also allowed the most shots per game (33.8) during the highlighted slump, while the Ducks have averaged a healthy 29.3 during the same stretch, so I’m anticipating Joseph Woll to be busy.

In addition to making 28 or more saves in six of his past nine starts, Woll was particularly sharp Tuesday against the Canadiens with 30 stops and 1.79 goals saved above expected.

The final leg of this same-game parlay turns to Toronto winger William Nylander, who has recorded three or more shots in seven of his past 11 games while logging a healthy 19:26 of ice time per night.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs SGP

Under 6.5

Joseph Woll Over 27.5 saves

William Nylander Over 2.5 shots

Ducks vs Maple Leafs odds

Moneyline : Ducks -105 | Maple Leafs -115

: Ducks -105 | Maple Leafs -115 Puck Line : Ducks +1.5 (-245) | Maple Leafs -1.5 (+200)

: Ducks +1.5 (-245) | Maple Leafs -1.5 (+200) Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-125) | Under 6.5 (+105)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs trend

The Anaheim Ducks have hit the Under in five of their last six games (+4.10 Units / 63% ROI). Find more NHL betting trends for Ducks vs. Maple Leafs.

How to watch Ducks vs Maple Leafs

Location Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Date Thursday, March 12, 2026 Puck drop 7:00 p.m. ET TV TSN4

Ducks vs Maple Leafs latest injuries

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Not intended for use in MA.

Affiliate Disclosure: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

Pages related to this topic