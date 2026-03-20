Duke minus Patrick Ngongba (foot) for NCAA tournament opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke will open the NCAA tournament Thursday without big man Patrick Ngongba II, who continues to recover from a foot injury, putting some added pressure on star freshman Cameron Boozer.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore was listed as out Wednesday night on the pregame availability report.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Ngongba was “very unlikely” to see action in the Blue Devils’ tournament opener against Siena and suggested Ngongba could miss the weekend.

“He’s been progressing … but think it’s very unlikely that he plays [Thursday],” Scheyer said. “We’re taking it day by day. He’s itching to play, but we’re not quite there just yet. … We’ll do everything we can to get ready for Saturday and go from there.”

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Ngongba is averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds per game this season, but he hasn’t played since March 2. Scheyer has repeatedly said Ngongba has made good progress but admitted Wednesday it’s been difficult to sketch out a clear timetable for his return.

“It’s not a setback,” Scheyer said. “It’s not just anything where you can say two weeks and you’re back, 12 days and you’re back. You have to take it step by step with what he’s doing. Everything is going in a good direction, but I think the comfort that we want him to feel is not quite there. So that’s something we can only know day to day.”

With Ngongba and guard Caleb Foster (foot) out during the ACC tournament last week, Duke has been forced to work with a seven-man rotation, and Scheyer said he’s concerned about the lack of depth. Moreover, the Blue Devils have gotten creative in designing lineups, including using Cameron Boozer more at the 5, particularly after some early foul trouble for Maliq Brown.

The gambit paid dividends, even as Boozer struggled with his shooting in the tournament final against Virginia, forcing defenses to move a big man out toward the perimeter and opening up opportunities for second-chance points for the Blue Devils. Duke had 21 offensive rebounds in the win over Virginia.

“Pat gave us and will continue to give us as we get him back is just the interior scoring,” Scheyer said. “It’s important. His rim protection is valuable. Then end of the day, Cam, he just has to slide over to play some more in that spot, where he hasn’t done that as much this year. I think we found some really good lineups that can be really tough to guard when we do that.”