Eagles News: Ben Solak says “don’t be surprised if the Eagles’ offense looks totally fixed”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles news and links …

NFL Week 15 predictions, fantasy sleepers, QB notes, bets – ESPN

Solak: Don’t be surprised if … The Eagles’ offense looks totally fixed. The outcome in Los Angeles was terrible, but Philly tried a lot of good things — things Eagles fans have been asking for all season. Wide receiver A.J. Brown saw more targets over the middle of the field, while running back Saquon Barkley had a couple of explosive runs. With a much softer defensive opponent in the Raiders, I could see a huge, mouthwash day for the Eagles’ beleaguered unit.

Eagles-Raiders Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 15 enemy – BGN

3 – What’s the biggest matchup working in the Eagles’ favor in this game? Even if Jalen Carter misses another game, it’s the Eagles’ defensive line against the Raiders’ offensive line. Las Vegas has been one of the worst teams in the trenches this season, while Philadelphia has a deep front four. Jordan Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Nolan Smith and the rest of the crew should have a field day on Sunday. One o-lineman whom I am curious to see how he performs is rookie third-round pick Caleb Rogers. The guard made his regular-season debut a couple of weeks ago and has been good so far. This week is a different test, though.

Game Preview – LVR at PHI – Iggles Blitz

The 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders could be just what the doctor ordered. The Eagles have lost three games in a row and desperately need a win. They’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the league so facing a bad team could help them stop the losing streak and get things turned around. But as I’ve said repeatedly with this team, nothing is ever easy. Bad weather could be an issue on Sunday. There could be as much as five inches of snow in the morning. It will be cold and windy during the game. Bad weather is an equalizer. Talented teams want pristine conditions so their players can play fast and maximize their movement skills. The Eagles do not want a sloppy game. They played one of those on Monday night and it cost them. Let’s hope the weather is more of a distraction than a game-changer.

With Jalen Carter out, Brandon Graham has moved to defensive tackle – PFT

Brandom Graham could easily say, “I’m getting too old for this shit.” But he isn’t. With defensive tackle Jalen Carter out after undergoing surgery on both shoulders, Graham has slid from his normal position of defensive end to defensive tackle. “BG actually played defensive tackle in the game, probably [for] the first time in his career, when it was either-or situations, not just rush,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this week, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “He helped pick up the slack of losing Jalen Carter and did a nice job. . . . BG is the ultimate pro. He’s got strength. He knows how to play blocks. I think he’ll be better this week moving forward.”

Positivity Rabbit aside, A.J. Dillon proud to be on Eagles’ all-vibes team – NBCSP

A.J. Dillon was shopping to help decorate the Eagles’ running backs room when his eyes found a 12-foot inflatable Easter Bunny that happened to be on sale. And it gave him an idea. Yes, we’re talking about the now-infamous Positivity Rabbit. “I was literally already buying something for our (meeting) room and everybody was buying stuff for their rooms,” Dillon said this week. “I was like, ‘Oh, look at this. On sale and it’s big. We’ll put it here and get the guys laughing a little bit.’ And the vibes were high. But it didn’t work. So I came in and took it down.” When reporters walked into the Eagles’ locker room last Saturday afternoon ahead of the Monday Night Football game against the Chargers, the Positivity Rabbit was hard to miss. It was anchored right in the middle of the room near the running back locker stalls. But it wasn’t a team-wide mission to install some strange symbol of positivity amid a losing streak. It was one veteran player trying to have a little fun and keep the mood light. In hindsight, was it the best idea? Probably not.

Spadaro: 6 storylines to follow vs. Raiders – PE.com

Eagles host a Las Vegas Raiders team on Sunday that has struggled throughout the 2025 regular season, no doubt about it. But the Raiders have played hard, kept their energy level high, and are certainly aiming for a chance to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champions. Philadelphia continues to lead in the NFC East, a division that has not had a repeat winner since the Eagles topped the East from 2001-04. At 8-5, the Eagles have the 6-6-1 Dallas Cowboys breathing down their necks and every game for this football team has its highest importance. With that, some storylines for Sunday with a special mention: If you are attending the game at Lincoln Financial Field, pay attention at halftime for the Second Reggie Corgi Cup, a racing of the Corgis. Fabulous entertainment …

Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice – SB Nation

Over their last five games, Goedert has just one Top 12 fantasy finish, but that did come last week in a close loss to the Chargers. There is little doubt that the Eagles were pushed in that game, which squeezed out as many fantasy points from their skill position players as possible. Will the Raiders be able to do the same? The Raiders have been good against tight ends, allowing the third-fewest yards and the second-fewest receptions to the position. This isn’t a great spot for Goedert, especially for the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Its hard to sit him, but unless you are really hurting at the position, I’d rather try someone else.

Raider Nation’s confidence drops heading into Week 15 – Silver And Black Pride

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation what their confidence is in the team’s direction. Even after the rookies’ performance last Sunday, the Nation lost confidence. There was a drop from 14% to 10% heading into Week 15.

Buy/Sell for Cowboys vs Vikings in Week 15 – Blogging The Boys

SELL: QB Dak Prescott. Because the Vikings’ offense has been so bad most weeks, it’s made it hard to tell where the cracks are on defense. Opponents have been able to stay conservative, hence those high-volume rushing totals we mentioned earlier. But in any case, that may mean a low-production game for Prescott. That’s not to say he can’t be highly efficient and contribute to a victory, but it would be surprising to see him go off for high yardage.

Daily Slop: 13 Dec 25 – Laremy Tunsil wants to stay in Washington beyond 2026 with a contract extension this offseason – Hogs Haven

A collection of articles, podcasts & tweets from around the web to keep you in touch with the Commanders, the NFC East, the NFL and sports in general, and a sprinkling of other stuff. [BLG Note: Tunsil turns 32 this offseason and will likely command the top tackle contract in the NFL.]

NY Giants coaching search: 5 candidates reportedly early favorites – Big Blue View

Marcus Freeman. The 39-year-old Freeman just finished his fourth full season as Notre Dame head coach. He has never coached in the NFL, but the way he has run his program and the success he has enjoyed (43-12, .782 winning percentage) has NFL teams intrigued. The Giants, or any NFL team, would have to pay Notre Dame a buyout believed to be $40 million or more for the right to hire Freeman. Would he be worth it? Russini says Freeman’s “leadership, people skills and ability to thrive in one of the most high-profile jobs in the country are what’s drawing the interest of general managers and owners.”

