Elizabeth Olsen, Sheinelle Jones Shared ‘Meaningful’ Moment on Today Show Recently

Olsen, who costars in the afterlife-themed rom-com with Callum Turner and Miles Teller, appeared on the Today show Nov. 12

Eternity is in theaters now

Elizabeth Olsen shared a sweet moment with Today show host Sheinelle Jones during her appearance on the show.

Olsen, 37, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday, Nov. 25 that Jones, 47, admitted she found Olsen’s new afterlife-themed romantic comedy Eternity comforting to watch in the wake of her husband Uche Ojeh’s death in May.

“I was just on the Today show, and Sheinelle [Jones] works on the hour that I was there,” Olsen told THR, responding to the outlet’s writer saying they watched the movie with a woman who recently lost her husband to cancer. Olsen appeared on the Today show to promote the movie on Nov. 12.

“And before I went on, [Jones] said, ‘Not to bring it down or anything, but I lost my husband earlier this year, and I watched your movie yesterday. I really enjoyed it, and it really created a sense of comfort for me. I actually felt a sort of healing,’ ” Olsen added.

“So those are reactions that I typically don’t get to have one-on-one with people, and you don’t really think about it going into it. You just think about the universalities of it. So it’s meaningful to hear that people are having those experiences.”

Elizabeth Olsen on the ‘Today’ show.

The Today show announced on May 23 that Jones’ husband, Ojeh, died at 45 after receiving a glioblastoma (an aggressive form of brain cancer) diagnosis. Jones took an extended leave of absence from Today in late 2024 and returned to the show in September.

Jones also recently told Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande that she found their new movie “transcendent for me in a way that I didn’t know I needed” following her family tragedy.

“To see these characters be strong and brave and vulnerable. And I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Okay, if these women can do this on the screen, so can I in my own way, ‘ ” she told Erivo, 38, and Grande, 32, in an interview that aired the same day as Olsen’s Today show appearance. “I can be strong and courageous and brave and not just your characters, but who you are as women in real life.”

Uche Ojeh and Sheinelle Jones on Nov. 7, 2019.

Olsen stars alongside Miles Teller and Callum Turner in Eternity, which takes place in “an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity,” as a synopsis teases. Olsen plays a woman named Joan, who is forced to choose “between the man she spent her life with and her first love” after her own death.

Eternity is in theaters now.