Emma Stone and Husband Have Sold Stunning $27 Million Texas Mansion after 4 Years — See Inside

NEED TO KNOW Emma Stone and her husband David McCary have sold their Austin, Texas, estate

The married couple previously listed the 1.24 acre property for $26.5 million in May 2025

According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple first purchased the residence back in 2021

Emma Stone’s Austin, Texas, home is officially off the market.

The luxury estate, owned by the Oscar winner and her husband David McCary, was initially listed for $26.5 million back in May. The final sale price has not been disclosed.

The entire property encompasses 1.24 acres and includes a five-bedroom primary home, a two-bedroom guest house, and a garage with a screening room.

The couple spent more than three years renovating the Texas property, Eric Moreland of Moreland Properties/Forbes Global Properties told The Wall Street Journal at the time of the initial listing. While they hope to live in Austin eventually, Moreland said it doesn’t make sense for them now since their business interests have expanded elsewhere.

The Journal reports the Fruit Tree production company co-founders first purchased the historic estate in 2021, before deciding to put it on the market three years later.

The pool and outdoor living area.

Jeremy Doddridge



The couple met while filming an episode of Saturday Night Live in December 2016 and PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in October 2017. They tied the knot in the fall of 2020 and welcomed their first child, daughter Louise Jean McCary in March 2021.

The kitchen.

Jeremy Doddridge



The residence is located on an “oak-shaded street” and is situated a half mile from Walsh Boat Landing on Lady Bird Lake, according to the listing. Its location offers “peaceful surroundings” but is within reach of the bustling city.

The living and dining rooms.

Jeremy Doddridge



The entire grounds feature an “expertly landscaped lot” with its own cutting garden, fairy garden and lots of open lawn space. A screened breezeway protects the outdoor living space that overlooks the swimming pool

The main home, constructed with Georgia-style masonry, features a stately, classical facade. Inside, guests will find detailed millwork, marble fireplaces and counters, as well as leaded-glass windows.

The guest house kitchen and dining room.

Jeremy Doddridge



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There’s also a “solarium, paneled library, playroom and a screening room/bar,” per the press release.