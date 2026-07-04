ENG vs IND 2026, ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Match Preview

Big picture: Let’s try that again

If Wednesday night’s washout was frustrating for both sides, it did at least ensure India would not be beaten for the third match in a row – something that has not happened to them in this format since 2021. After the surprise series loss in Ireland, which Shreyas Iyer termed “depressing”, India’s batters at least found some of their usual range up in Durham to put on 189 for 7 before the rain set in.

With their IPL-tuned hitting games, they could well be in for a lot more fun at Old Trafford, where England breached 300 against South Africa last year. Although India stuttered in the opening match, falling to 6 for 2 at the end of the second over, Abhishek Sharma continued his fine record against England (347 runs at a strike rate of 219.62) with his third 50-plus score in seven innings, helping to patch up the damage alongside Iyer, whose half-century was his first in T20Is since December 2023.

And despite the continuing woes of Sanju Samson – scores of 5, 0 and 1 in his last three innings – India’s management remains coy as to when and where they might finally unleash 15-year-old phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on international cricket.

England, too, will be better for the run-out – not least the captain, Harry Brook, who has had three more days to attune himself to T20 again after the Tests against New Zealand. Saqib Mahmood was the standout performer, making an encouraging return post-knee surgery, but he is set to make way for the returning Jofra Archer, who was not considered for the first T20I after his involvement at Trent Bridge, as one of two changes to the bowling attack.

Form guide

India LLWWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

England LWWWW

In the spotlight: Phil Salt and Sanju Samson

Old Trafford is Phil Salt‘s home ground but such is the nature of the schedule these days, and how it dovetails with international and franchise commitments, he hasn’t played there since September 2025. On that occasion, his unbeaten 141 off 60 balls was the centrepiece of England’s record-breaking 304 for 2 against South Africa. After a below-par T20 World Cup and an IPL affected by injury, he will be looking to channel that form once again.

Life comes at you fast, so the saying goes – and don’t India’s T20 World Cup winners know it. Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the side, was dropped entirely and now Sanju Samson, Player of the Tournament after his run of 97*, 89 and 89 at the pointy end, seems to be looking anxiously over his shoulder. Low scores are a fact of life in T20, when batters are compelled to keep playing their shots rather than grind out a path back into form. But with Sooryavanshi in the wings, Samson could do with a few.

Team news: Archer back, Sooryavanshi wait to continue?

England have again confirmed their XI in advance, with Archer and Josh Tongue coming in – the latter for a T20I debut – for Mahmood and Luke Wood. Salt is fit to play after jarring his shoulder while fielding on Wednesday.

England 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Harry Brook (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Tom Banton, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Josh Tongue

Ishan Kishan was run out for the second successive innings•Getty Images

Morne Morkel, India’s bowling coach, suggested they won’t “tinker too much” when asked the inevitable question about Sooryavanshi. India went with three spinners in the first game (although no one got a bowl) and could stick with that combination.

India (probable) 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Pitch and conditions: turn, bounce… and runs

Old Trafford’s pitches have traditionally offered something for spinners and seamers, with the bounce benefiting both – but they can be good to bat on, too, as demonstrated by England putting up 304 for 2 last year (the first time 300 had been scored in a match between Full Members). The surface is a fresh one, despite the Women’s T20 World Cup recently being in town, with a little grass left on.

Stats and trivia

The washout at Chester-le-Street was India’s third no-result from three trips to the ground. Only England at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai have played more games at a venue without getting a positive result (four Tests, four draws).

Axar Patel is one appearance from equaling MS Dhoni on 98 as India’s fifth-most capped man in T20Is; he needs one more wicket to become the fourth Indian with 100 wickets in the format.

Adil Rashid, on 164 right now, needs two wickets to reach No. 2 on T20I wicket-takers’ list. Rashid Khan leads the table with 193.

Quotes

“It’d be a huge confidence-booster, a series win against the top team, the champions back-to-back. They’re obviously a great team… It’d be great if we can get a series win, just for England cricket in general.”

Sam Curran believes beating India would be a significant boost at a turbulent time for English cricket

“We just need to also respect the fact that we have the No. 1 batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. Sanju [Samson] was the player of the World Cup, he had a great IPL. As a coaching staff, it’s only fair to show the faith and back your players.”

India bowling coach Morne Morkel hints that Sooryavanshi will have to wait his turn