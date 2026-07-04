Chris Johnson seeks Ice Bucket Challenge revival amid ALS diagnosis

Former Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson is calling for the revival of the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness of ALS as he fights the progressive nervous system disease.

The Ice Bucket Challenge gained popularity in the summer of 2014 as a way to raise ALS awareness. People took a video or photo as they got a bucket of ice water dumped on them, and they would challenge friends or relatives to do the same.

According to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, the drive helped raise an estimated $135 million in the United States and $220 million worldwide in the fight against ALS.

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Johnson attempted to boost the cause once more in an Instagram post Wednesday, two days after announcing on “Good Morning America” that he has ALS.

He said he was inspired after watching former Utah men’s basketball player Hunter Mecum post an Instagram video in which he dumped ice water on his head to honor the 40-year-old former running back.

“The support you’ve shown me over the last few days has meant more than I can put into words,” Johnson said in his post. “Seeing this video reminded me of something powerful. Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fight against this disease. Today, I’m asking you to help me do it again.”

Johnson challenged former All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch and former Titans teammates LenDale White and Adam “Pacman” Jones to participate. Johnson later added Instagram story posts showing White and others being doused with water.

He also posted a video of his daughter taking part in the challenge; she challenged her brothers and LeBron James.

In his “Good Morning America” interview, Johnson told co-anchor Michael Strahan that he was diagnosed with ALS last year.

“There’s no history of ALS in my family,” said Johnson, who was using a speech-generating device based on recordings of his voice to speak. “My doctors believe my case is what’s called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen.

“… That’s one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it.”

Johnson played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Titans (2008-13), New York Jets (2014) and Cardinals (2015-17). He earned the nickname CJ2K after he rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009, which still ranks seventh for a season in NFL history. He broke the NFL’s single-season record for yards from scrimmage that season (2,509) and was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.