ENG vs IND 2026, ENG vs IND 4th T20I Match Preview

Big picture: Can ‘atrocious’ India keep series alive?
Iyer was scathing of his team’s efforts at Trent Bridge, criticising their “awful” execution with bat and ball, and their fielding left plenty to be desired. He is still waiting to secure his first win since taking over from Suryakumar Yadav and has now lost ten of his last 11 completed matches as captain, dating back to midway through the IPL with Punjab Kings.
Gautam Gambhir, their head coach, insisted that India have not become a bad team overnight and their side in Nottingham contained seven players who won the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand four months ago. But they need to recover quickly from a humbling night, which exposed a potential vulnerability against high-pace bowling in overseas conditions.
It would be a fine achievement for Brook and Brendon McCullum. The pair have become a formidable partnership in this format, and an emphatic series win over the world champions – albeit in transition – would invite questions as to whether they could have a similar impact on England’s flagging Test team.
Form guide
India LLLLW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
England WWLWW
In the spotlight: Dawson and Dube
Team news: Contrasting stories
England, having released James Coles (Sussex) and Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) to play in the Blast on Wednesday night, are unlikely to change a winning combination.
England 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Harry Brook (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Tom Banton, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Josh Tongue
How will India react to such a heavy defeat? They have five players in reserve – Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna – and may consider bringing in an extra right-handed batter to break up the lefties. Washington could also come into the mix as a security blanket in the event of another top-order misfire.
India (possible) 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, 7 Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Prince Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Pitch and conditions: Typically high-scoring
Stats and trivia
- Adil Rashid (166) overtook Ish Sodhi (165) to become the second-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is on Tuesday night, though is some way behind Rashid Khan (193).
- Five England players have been picked for all 24 T20Is they have played since last June: Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Buttler, Dawson and Rashid; Brook was rested for their short tour to Ireland last September.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played seven scoring shots in his first two T20I innings: three singles, and four sixes.
Quotes
“I hope so… Jof’s horrible enough to face – I know that, I’ve been doing it since I was about 11 – so it’s nice to see someone else get the treatment for a change.”
Phil Salt expects Jofra Archer to keep going hard at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
“Sometimes when you play a high-risk, high-reward game, these things can happen: you can get bundled out for the score. That is what has made us successful and we’ll try and continue to play the same way.”
Gautam Gambhir insists India’s batters will not overhaul their approach after a tough night in Nottingham.
Matt Roller is a senior correspondent at Cricinfo. @mroller98