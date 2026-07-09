ENG vs IND 2026, ENG vs IND 4th T20I Match Preview

Big picture: Can ‘atrocious’ India keep series alive?

To lose one bilateral T20I series may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness. India head to Bristol facing the prospect of consecutive series defeats for the first time since 2018-19 in this format, and need an immediate recovery from a performance in Nottingham that captain Shreyas Iyer described as “atrocious”.

Iyer was scathing of his team’s efforts at Trent Bridge, criticising their “awful” execution with bat and ball, and their fielding left plenty to be desired. He is still waiting to secure his first win since taking over from Suryakumar Yadav and has now lost ten of his last 11 completed matches as captain, dating back to midway through the IPL with Punjab Kings.

Gautam Gambhir, their head coach, insisted that India have not become a bad team overnight and their side in Nottingham contained seven players who won the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand four months ago. But they need to recover quickly from a humbling night, which exposed a potential vulnerability against high-pace bowling in overseas conditions.

Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer shared seven wickets between them in the third T20I•Getty Images

The contrast with their opposition is stark. Since Harry Brook took over from Jos Buttler last summer, England have quietly become a world-class T20 team and have won 18 of their last 21 completed matches. They have never previously beaten India in a men’s T20I series (of at least two matches) but can wrap this one up with a game to spare.

It would be a fine achievement for Brook and Brendon McCullum. The pair have become a formidable partnership in this format, and an emphatic series win over the world champions – albeit in transition – would invite questions as to whether they could have a similar impact on England’s flagging Test team.

Form guide

India LLLLW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

England WWLWW

In the spotlight: Dawson and Dube

Liam Dawson has spent most of his career as England’s spare man, but has been backed heavily by Brook and is one of five ever-presents since last June. But his impact against India’s surfeit of left-handers has been limited: he was given a single expensive over in March’s World Cup semi-final, and has only bowled six overs in three matches in this series. He will be 38 by the time of the next T20 World Cup in late 2028, and England have another left-arm spin option in James Coles waiting in the wings.

Shivam Dube is coming off twin failures with the bat•BCCI

Shivam Dube hit 42 not out off 21 balls in the rained-off series opener in Durham but has failed twice in a row. He had an off-night in the field at Trent Bridge and was held back to No. 8 – bizarrely coming in below Harshit Rana – in India’s run chase before falling in familiar fashion, rushed for pace by Josh Tongue’s hard lengths. He could use a good score in Bristol to remind everyone how destructive he can be on his day.

Team news: Contrasting stories

England, having released James Coles (Sussex) and Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) to play in the Blast on Wednesday night, are unlikely to change a winning combination.

England 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Harry Brook (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Tom Banton, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Josh Tongue

How will India react to such a heavy defeat? They have five players in reserve – Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna – and may consider bringing in an extra right-handed batter to break up the lefties. Washington could also come into the mix as a security blanket in the event of another top-order misfire.

India (possible) 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, 7 Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Prince Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Pitch and conditions: Typically high-scoring

India are unbeaten in four previous completed matches in Bristol but there are no survivors from the side that chased down 199 on their most recent visit in 2018, coincidentally also during a football World Cup. Bristol has unusual dimensions – short straight boundaries but some big ‘pockets’ – and is typically high-scoring for T20Is, though the average first-innings score there across five Blast games this year is just 156. Expect another warm evening as the UK’s heatwave continues.

Stats and trivia

Adil Rashid (166) overtook Ish Sodhi (165) to become the second-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is on Tuesday night, though is some way behind Rashid Khan (193).

Five England players have been picked for all 24 T20Is they have played since last June: Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Buttler, Dawson and Rashid; Brook was rested for their short tour to Ireland last September.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played seven scoring shots in his first two T20I innings: three singles, and four sixes.

Quotes

“I hope so… Jof’s horrible enough to face – I know that, I’ve been doing it since I was about 11 – so it’s nice to see someone else get the treatment for a change.”

Phil Salt expects Jofra Archer to keep going hard at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“Sometimes when you play a high-risk, high-reward game, these things can happen: you can get bundled out for the score. That is what has made us successful and we’ll try and continue to play the same way.”

Gautam Gambhir insists India’s batters will not overhaul their approach after a tough night in Nottingham.