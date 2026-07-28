Erin Murphy, 62, Who Played Tabitha Stevens on ‘Bewitched,’ Glows in a Gown-And-Pearls Car Selfie

Bewitched star Erin Murphy was once one of the most famous child stars in the world, but she’s only gotten better with age.

The actress, 62, who was just a baby when she took on the role of Tabitha Stephens in Bewitched, played the tiny witch on the show from 1966 to 1972. The series followed beloved good witch Samantha Stevens (played by the legendary Elizabeth Montgomery) as she navigated life and motherhood alongside her non-witch husband, Darrin. Tabitha, with her blond hair and adorable looks, inherited the same sneaky witchcraft skills as her mother, to her father’s dismay. Hilarity ensued!

In a new car selfie, Murphy was dressed to the nines and “feeling fancy.” Sporting a cream-colored gown and gold pearls, the blonde beauty made it clear that while she was adorable as a kid, she’s downright stunning as an adult.

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Murphy Keeps Up With Fans on Social Media

Murphy loves to keep up with her fans and followers on social media. The dazzling blonde, who appears ageless at 62, posts updates on everything from her professional to family life.

A Potential Bewitched Reboot

One of the most common questions Murphy fields is whether she’d participate in a reboot of Bewitched.

“If they asked me to appear on the show, absolutely I would! I’d love to be included in some way, and I know fans of the original Bewitched would enjoy that fun reference to the past,” Murphy said in a recent interview with New Idea.

That may come in handy, because back in November, Deadline reported that an hourlong reimagining of the classic TV series was in development. A bit different from the original, the new series would follow Samantha and Darrin, who fall in love at first sight.

“But in order to be together, they’ll have to navigate their disapproving parents, walk a tightrope of cultural clashes, and bridge the divides between their families and worlds,” the description continued.

Until then, here’s a classic scene with Tabitha from the original series:

Murphy Hung Out With Billy Corgan

Back in March, Murphy shared a photo of herself alongside Corgan, who often welcomes unique guests to his podcast, The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan.

“Answer to today’s question: Billy Corgan, lead singer of the Smashing Pumpkins and one of the coolest, smartest, most interesting people ever! Looking forward to sharing our interview and future collaborations. ❤️ #billycorgan#smashingpumpkins,” Murphy captioned her stunning photo, which showed the beauty in a black dress pictured alongside the legendary rocker.

Related: ‘Bewitched’ Star Erin Murphy and Smashing Pumpkins Rocker Billy Corgan Are a Dynamic Duo

This story was originally published by Parade on Jul 26, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.