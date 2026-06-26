Ex-Apollo CEO Leon Black says Jeffrey Epstein duped him

Former CEO of Apollo Global Management Leon Black arrives to testify at a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on June 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black, in prepared testimony for a House committee on Friday, said notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein duped him out of more than $60 million in financial advisory fees by falsely claiming that they were tax-deductible.

Black says he had no involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and did not pay him for access to women.

He said that he was misled by Epstein’s Jekyll-and-Hyde personality in a prepared opening statement, which was shared with CNBC.

Black is set to be interviewed later Friday morning by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which has been investigating Epstein’s ties to many wealthy and influential individuals.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters that Black’s interview “has the potential to be the most groundbreaking of all depositions.”

“Pretty significant,” Comer said.

In his prepared statement, Black says, “I come here today voluntarily to set the record straight about my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and, in particular, why I paid him the money I did.”

“Let me state unequivocally that I have never abused a woman,” Black says.

“I have never been with an underage woman. I have never engaged in sex trafficking. I have never paid Epstein for access to women,” he says. “I was never blackmailed by Epstein. I was not involved with, and had no knowledge of, any of Epstein’s heinous conduct.”

“I knew Jekyll. I didn’t know Hyde,” Black says.

In his statement, he leans on the 2021 findings in the so-called Dechert report , named after the law firm that was retained to examine how much he had paid Epstein for financial advice, the work that Epstein did, and whether he knew about Epstein’s conduct before his 2019 arrest on federal child sex trafficking charges.

“The Dechert report concluded that I had paid Epstein $158 million,” Black says, according to the prepared remarks.