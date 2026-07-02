Exclusive Kalshi promo code ALCOM15: Claim a $15 trading bonus for USA vs. Bosnia tonight

Today’s slate of World Cup fixtures closes with a bang, as the United States meets Bosnia-Herzegovina in a must-see match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. If you have a prediction for the match, the Kalshi ALCOM15 promo code earns the best bang for your buck. All new customers are eligible for a $15 bonus following a $15 trade.

Kalshi promo code ALCOM15 for $15 sign-up bonus

Dominant wins against Paraguay and Australia have USMNT fans feeling confident heading into tonight’s showdown. Predicting the World Cup is a fun way to add excitement to an already phenomenal tournament. See the key terms and conditions below before grabbing the Kalshi sign-up bonus.

🎁 Kalshi bonus code ALCOM15 💰 Kalshi welcome offer details Trade $15, get a $15 bonus ✍️ Terms and conditions First-time customers must be 18+ and present in an eligible state while signing up. Kalshi is not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, NV or OH. ✅ Last verified July 1, 2026

Placing $15 in trades is all it takes to score a $15 site credit. Customers have a 30-day window to complete the trade requirement after opening an account. Once the $15 bonus is added to your account balance, spend it within 30 days to avoid expiration.

Kalshi promo code ALCOM15 offer overview

Get a $15 bonus with Kalshi promo code ALCOM15 AP/AL.com

Kalshi is an industry-leading prediction market where customers in most states can buy and sell event contracts on sports, culture, politics, finance, commodities and more. The site has drawn comparisons to mobile betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel, but Kalshi isn’t a sportsbook. It’s a financial exchange with federal regulation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Kalshi isn’t a betting site, but it’s a strong alternative for users who don’t live in states with legal wagering. The trading markets offer tons of options for every major sporting event, including World Cup games. Even those in regulated betting states can sign up with Kalshi and appreciate the access to many prediction topics that aren’t available with sportsbooks.

Our detailed Kalshi review highlights everything you need to know about America’s most popular prediction platform.

USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina preview via Kalshi

The United States wrapped up group play with a 2-0-1 record and a first-place finish in Group D. The loss came in a tight match against Turkey, where the Stars and Stripes rested starters after clinching a spot in the next round.

Bosnia-Herzegovina snuck into the round of 32 after finishing third in Group B with a 1-1-1 record. They played to a draw against Canada in the opening match, lost to Switzerland and dominated Qatar in the final game to advance.

With a spot in the round of 16 at stake tonight, a USMNT victory is trading at an eye-popping 83% on Kalshi. A $15 prediction on the United States to advance returns just $2.65. The contract pricing for Bosnia-Herzegovina to advance sits at 17%, providing terrific value if the visitors pull off the upset.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code ALCOM15

If you’re ready to see what all the prediction market hype is about, follow these simple steps to activate the Kalshi new-user offer:

Click a Kalshi referral code banner or link to get started. Complete the registration forms to verify your location and identity. Enter the Kalshi referral code ALCOM15 while signing up. Use Apple Pay, Venmo or crypto to deposit $1 or more. Place $15 in total trades to land a $15 bonus for additional predictions.

The $15 trade requirement is cumulative, meaning you can earn the Kalshi $15 bonus by submitting multiple predictions. For instance, an $8 trade on USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina and a $7 trade on LeBron James’ next team make you eligible for the bonus payout.

NOTE: Event contract trading involves risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where it is prohibited.