Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs met with Commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo Brigadier General James Fowler

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Commission for Cooperation with NATO of Bosnia and Herzegovina, M. Sc. Josip Brkić, received on 1 July 2026 an inaugural visit from the Commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, Brigadier General James Fowler.

During the meeting, the mutual commitment to further strengthening the partnership between Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO was confirmed through the intensification of political dialogue, regular high-level meetings and the continuation of cooperation within the framework of existing partnership mechanisms.

The interlocutors assessed that significant progress had been made in the relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO in the past period. The adoption and submission of the Reform Programme of Bosnia and Herzegovina for 2025, the sixth in a row, as well as the first Individual Partnership Programme (ITPP) for the period 2025-2028 were particularly welcomed.

Deputy Minister Brkić emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s cooperation with NATO makes an important contribution to the development of defense capacities and the implementation of reform processes that contribute to the overall security and stability of the country. He briefed Brigadier General Fowler on the work of the NATO Cooperation Commission and the activities in preparing the Reform Program of Bosnia and Herzegovina for 2026.

During the meeting, they discussed upcoming activities within the framework of partnership cooperation with NATO, including consideration of the assessment of the implementation of the Reform Program for the period 2023-2025 at tomorrow’s session of the NATO Deputy Permanent Representatives Committee (DPRC) in Brussels, as well as the continuation of the process of mid-term assessment of partnership goals within the ITPP.

The focus of the conversation was also on current security and geopolitical challenges and the role of NATO in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region. The interlocutors exchanged views on the contribution of Bosnia and Herzegovina to international security through the participation of members of the Armed Forces of BiH in international military missions and peace support operations.

The importance of continuing the implementation of reforms, strengthening the resilience of institutions and cooperation with international partners was assessed, with a shared assessment that preserving the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina is of key importance for the security of the Western Balkans and Europe.