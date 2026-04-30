Scammers are targeting email users with fake invitations that appear to come from trusted friends, potentially leading to phishing attacks and compromised accounts. How the scam worksThese scams often begin with a simple email invitation to a party or dinner. Because the email appears to come from someone familiar, recipients may click on it without hesitation. A viewer who shared her experience with News 8 said she and her neighbors received such an invitation and were prompted to enter their email addresses and passwords to view it. She claimed that after doing so, their accounts were hacked. These invitation scams can give hackers control of email programs and contact lists, enabling them to target additional victims.Additionally, scammers may install tracking software on computers, which can record passwords and account numbers typed on the keyboard. Warning signs to watch forTo avoid falling victim to these phishing emails, check the sender’s email address carefully.While it may appear to be from a friend, hackers could be using a compromised account to send out invitations. It’s also recommended to avoid links and attachments in suspicious invitations and that users should “never” have to log in with their email address and password to view an invitation. If you really want to be sure an invite is not a scam, reach out to your friend directly to make sure it’s legit.While receiving an invitation can be a pleasant experience, taking precautions to avoid being scammed is even more important.

Scammers are targeting email users with fake invitations that appear to come from trusted friends, potentially leading to phishing attacks and compromised accounts.

How the scam works

These scams often begin with a simple email invitation to a party or dinner. Because the email appears to come from someone familiar, recipients may click on it without hesitation.

A viewer who shared her experience with News 8 said she and her neighbors received such an invitation and were prompted to enter their email addresses and passwords to view it. She claimed that after doing so, their accounts were hacked.

These invitation scams can give hackers control of email programs and contact lists, enabling them to target additional victims.

Additionally, scammers may install tracking software on computers, which can record passwords and account numbers typed on the keyboard.

Warning signs to watch for

To avoid falling victim to these phishing emails, check the sender’s email address carefully.

While it may appear to be from a friend, hackers could be using a compromised account to send out invitations.

It’s also recommended to avoid links and attachments in suspicious invitations and that users should “never” have to log in with their email address and password to view an invitation.

If you really want to be sure an invite is not a scam, reach out to your friend directly to make sure it’s legit.

While receiving an invitation can be a pleasant experience, taking precautions to avoid being scammed is even more important.