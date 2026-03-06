FA Cup fifth round: things to look out for this weekend | FA Cup

1 Wolves go in search of a double

Who would have thought approaching mid-March Wolves would be the Midlands team – at least in the Premier League – with the most to cheer? Aston Villa, while fourth and still capable of securing a place in the Champions League, are wobbling. Nottingham Forest are fighting relegation. In the Championship, Coventry are at the summit but West Brom and Leicester are in danger of dropping into League One. Wolves may quietly fancy their chances when Liverpool visit Molineux for the second time in four days. Rob Edwards’s side triumphed on Tuesday and, while it got lost amid the stoppage-time drama, he made several changes with Friday’s Cup tie in mind. “Does it have to be one or the other?” Edwards said. “No, so we are going to try and win both. It is going to be a really exciting night.” Ben Fisher

2 Mansfield test for trusty Nørgaard

In the last round, against League One opposition, Arsenal were four goals ahead within half an hour. It feels unlikely this scenario will be repeated at Field Mill but the title chasers’ squad depth is built for such occasions. Christian Nørgaard was brought in from Brentford in the summer to be the level head in difficult situations. Mansfield will make the midfield area congested and it will be up to the 31-year-old Dane, who celebrates his birthday next week, to navigate it for the Premier League leaders. He is yet to start in the league but has been a regular in cup competitions. Against Chelsea at the weekend, he was required to come on for a limping Declan Rice, a small reminder that injuries can occur at any time and if they do, Nørgaard will need to be ready. Time on the pitch at Mansfield could be ideal. Will Unwin

Christian Nørgaard has been a regular for Arsenal in the domestic cups. Photograph: John Walton/PA

3 Garnacho can prove point at Wrexham

Alejandro Garnacho’s move to Chelsea has not been a complete success. He has started only three league games in 2026, offering a promising glimpse of what he can do in the win at Aston Villa on Wednesday. It is highly likely the Argentinian winger will be given a further chance at Wrexham to show his quality because he is a confidence player and requires momentum. He has played 175 minutes in Liam Rosenior’s two FA Cup wins since taking over and these are opportunities to remind everyone of the determined and direct winger that emerged at Manchester United, before becoming a victim of Ruben Amorim’s tactical choices. Wrexham are a very good Championship team but Garnacho should provide evidence of the gap between the top tier and the second. If he cannot, it will be another sign of a difficult season. WU

4 Saturday night tie that suits nobody

Pep Guardiola is right. His Manchester City side should not be having to kick off their fifth round FA Cup tie at 8pm on Saturday and neither should City’s hosts, Newcastle. While Guardiola is worried the logistics will compromise his team’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday, it is hardly ideal preparation for Eddie Howe as his side prepares to face Barcelona at home on Tuesday. As Guardiola argues, landing at Manchester airport at 1am or 2am is very different from the 7pm or 8pm arrival from Newcastle they would expect were the game a 3pm kick-off. “The fatigue makes a difference,” he said before City’s third visit to St James’ Park this season. Given that Saturday’s tie could easily go to extra time and penalties, it is not great for fans either. Even if the tie is over by 10pm the last train to Manchester will have long since departed, while public transport options on Tyneside will be limited. Louise Taylor

Pep Guardiola has lamented the scheduling of Manchester City’s trip to Newcastle. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

5 Bobb braces for chance to shine

Marco Silva has eased Oscar Bobb in slowly since bringing the Norwegian to Fulham. The winger has started twice in all competitions since joining from Manchester City and was a late substitute during Wednesday’s defeat by West Ham. Silva needs to get the 22-year-old up to speed. With Harry Wilson missing, Fulham’s attack failed to fire against West Ham. They will look to be sharper and more creative when they host Southampton on Sunday. A game against Championship opposition will be a chance for Bobb to impress. Jacob Steinberg

6 Vale’s Magloire makes up for lost time

A few months ago, the Port Vale centre-back Tyler Magloire was playing in the Northern Premier Division, in England’s seventh tier, for Workington. The defender was trying to rebuild his fitness, after months without playing competitively, under his former Blackburn academy coach Billy Barr. Magloire spent time on trial with Bradford over the summer and worked with the Professional Footballers’ Association’s training camp as he looked to secure a deal, but nothing came of it. Rather than despairing, the former Northampton player showed he was willing to work hard and drop down a level – and it quickly paid off with his former Cobblers manager Jon Brady signing him in January. He played 98 minutes in the win against Bristol City on Tuesday and will now get to test himself against Sunderland, a long way from facing Hyde United on his Workington debut in November. WU

7 Canaries eye fresh reason to sing

Norwich fans will always hold a candle for Daniel Farke but they have fallen, head over heels, for Philippe Clement. While Farke’s sweet passing approach as Norwich were twice promoted to the Premier League during his four-year spell won him plenty of friends at Carrow Road, Clement’s transformative effect is similarly appreciated. Since the former Rangers manager’s installation in November, Norwich have not merely eased real relegation fears but become a team not to be underestimated. “I believe that against any opponent, on one day, my team can win,” said the Belgian, whose brief is to secure promotion next year. “And I’m not just concentrating on next season, I want excitement now.” Farke is barred from the home dugout as he serves a suspension and, with relegation fears still not quite extinguished, can his Leeds squad really afford the distraction of a Cup run? LT

Philippe Clement (centre) has made a swift impact at Norwich. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

8 Hammers face test of priorities

The FA Cup changed West Ham’s season. Beating QPR in the third round altered the mood, giving Nuno Espírito Santo’s side confidence after a horrible winless run. As nice as a Cup run would be, though, Nuno’s priority is Premier League survival. He rested players against Burton Albion in the fourth round and must decide whether to rotate when Brentford visit the London Stadium on Monday. West Ham’s squad is not deep and they cannot afford to lose Jarrod Bowen or Crysencio Summerville to injury. They host Manchester City in the league five days after facing Brentford. It would not be a surprise if Nuno makes changes. JS