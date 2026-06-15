Fact-Check: Trump’s Claims About His Arch, Reflecting Pool Repairs and Other Renovation Projects

A White House spokesman argued that the triumphal arch would be built in the classical tradition in keeping with other prominent Washington landmarks, but did not provide evidence for historical attempts to erect an arch.

The claim that there was a push to build an arch that began before the Civil War may originate from — and distort — a Fourth of July speech in 1851 by Daniel Webster, who was the secretary of state. He claimed that President Andrew Jackson had “desired to span” the Potomac River “with arches of ever-enduring granite, symbolical of the firmly established union of the North and the South.”

Webster’s description of granite arches appeared to refer to the arched structures supporting the bridge, according to Bob Dover, a geologist who wrote a recent book on the history of bridges in Washington.

And the bridge Webster and Jackson had in mind might have been the Long Bridge, another bridge connecting Washington to Virginia that is south of the Memorial Bridge, closer to the Jefferson Memorial, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The Treasury Department in 1832 under Jackson invited proposals for a new bridge there after its wood structure was damaged by floods. Jackson and members of his cabinet were present at the reopening in 1835. And a 1839 newspaper dispatch criticized a Virginia lawmaker for favoring the cheaper option of wood rather than Jackson’s apparently unused vision of a bridge supported by “eternal arches of massive stone.”