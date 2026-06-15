2026 World Cup: Are Antonio and Enner Valencia brothers?

Ecuador and their participation in the 2026 World Cup are nothing to be surprised about, given the great crop of players they feature, but someone who has sustained his presence over the years is their captain, Enner Valencia, who is precisely linked to Antonio Valencia due to the similarity of their surnames.

The reality is that Enner and Antonio are not brothers. Valencia is a very common surname in Ecuadorian territory. One of the most common mistakes consists of relating Enner and Antonio Valencia. Well, they are neither brothers nor cousins, nor do they share any family bond. The only thing they have in common is that they developed, at the youth level, at the same club, Caribe Junior.

Both Enner and Antonio are among the most historic players Ecuador have ever had in their history. Antonio Valencia, for his time with Manchester United and the Premier League, became an absolute legend of the club, and Enner Valencia, principally for his impact within Ecuador, serving as their all-time leading scorer.

The legendary career of Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia, known worldwide as “the Amazonian train,” built a brilliant career in European soccer after initially standing out at El Nacional. He experienced his golden era at Manchester United of England, a club where he played for ten seasons, won multiple Premier League titles, and rose to become the bearer of the captain’s armband.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador

With the senior squad of Ecuador, the historic right winger played in the 2006 Germany and 2014 Brazil World Cups, leaving an indelible mark with his physical power and speed. Following a brief return to South American soccer with Liga de Quito and a final stint with Queretaro of Mexico, Antonio announced his definitive retirement from the pitch in May 2021.

The successful career of Enner Valencia

For his part, Enner Valencia began his professional journey in Emelec, where he was crowned champion before starting a notable career abroad. His great scoring ability led him to shine at Pachuca of Mexico, later making the jump to the Premier League with West Ham and subsequently consolidating himself in institutions such as Tigres, Fenerbahce, and Internacional of Porto Alegre.

In the international arena, affectionately nicknamed “Superman,” Enner has transformed into the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Ecuador national team. As captain and absolute leader of the tricolor attack, his goals in the 2014 and 2022 World Cups have consecrated him as one of the most important living legends of Ecuadorian sports.