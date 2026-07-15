Family claims wall of San Diego rental displays old photo of themselves

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A family’s beach getaway took a bizarre turn when the family checked into an Airbnb and discovered what appeared to be an old photo of themselves hanging on the wall.

TikTok user Aubrey Birrell posted a video of her startled reaction to her San Diego, California, Airbnb on July 2.

In the video, Birrell zooms in on the large beach canvas hanging in the Airbnb hallway — pointing to tiny figures in the water as she identifies her father, sister and brother.

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The tourist said the discovery came as the family was looking around the rental after checking in.

“We’re looking at this picture, and my dad is like, ‘This looks like me,'” says Birrell.

“I’m like, ‘Dad, what?’ … No, this is my dad. That’s my sister, Libby, from 10 years ago, and that’s Brady, my brother, 10 years ago.”

“There you go,” she says. “They’re literally in the Airbnb.”

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Her sister, Libby, who appears in the video, was equal parts disturbed and amused.

“It’s unsettling — random Airbnb,” said Libby.

“We are literally in this picture. We are on our Airbnb wall.”

“We have those swimsuits,” Birrell’s sister added. “We are literally in this picture. We are on our Airbnb wall.”

Some commenters said they were creeped out by the discovery.

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“Literally sounds like the start of a horror movie,” one person wrote.

“Proof we live in a simulation,” another commenter said.

A third person asked, “What are the odds of you looking that closely at the picture?”

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Some users weighed in with similar stories.

“Similar crazy story: My uncle got a postcard from Mackinac Island, and my grandfather was randomly in the photo eating an ice cream cone,” one TikToker said. “He had passed away years earlier.”

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“I once checked into a hotel at the beach, in the middle of a thunderstorm,” another viewer said. “I grabbed a newspaper to hold over my head. When I got to the room, I looked at the paper, and there was a pic of my mom and [me] on the front page. It was from a festival in the beach town, three years before!”

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Fox News Digital reached out to Birrell for comment.