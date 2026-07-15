Ike Barinholtz jokes about Lindsey Graham’s death on Jimmy Kimmel

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“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host Ike Barinholtz on Monday joked about the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., quipping that his sidekick would have a heartfelt tribute to him as well.

“What a crazy weekend,” Barinholtz continued. ‘Mitch McConnell is alive, Lindsey Graham is dead. There’s so many opportunities to get Jimmy’s show pulled off the air again. They’re gonna pull it off!”

He appeared to be referring to Kimmel’s brief suspension after he had joked about the death of conservative activist and TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated last year.

“Guillermo, I know you and him were close friends,” Barinholtz added, appearing to joke as if Kimmel’s sidekick Gullermo Rodriguez and Graham were friends. “You hosted fundraisers for him at the Dave & Busters in Charleston. And I know you’ve prepared some heartfelt remarks. Do you want to share them with all of America right now?”

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“Maybe later on. Maybe later on. I’ll do it later on, yeah, yeah,” Rodriguez said.

“Later on. He’s emotional, folks. He’s emotional,” Barinholtz joked to the audience.

The comments were first noted by NewsBusters’ Alex Christy.

Graham, 71, died Saturday night. An autopsy performed on Sunday suggested that Graham died from an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The news stunned Washington, as Graham was one of the body’s most active members and was even scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning.

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Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been absent from the Senate for weeks following a health scare. On Sunday, just hours after Graham’s death, McConnell revealed details about his nearly month-long hospital stay, saying in a statement, “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages.”

After joking about McConnell’s health Monday night, Barinholtz sarcastically remarked, “In all seriousness, though, I do want to extend well-wishes to Senator McConnell. I hope you get the quality healthcare you’ve fought so hard to deny everyone else. Pulling for you, Mitch!”

Fox News Digital reached out to McConnell’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

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In June, Kimmel announced that vocal Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell would be one of the guest hosts during his summer break.