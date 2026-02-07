Fantasy basketball picks, DFS and betting tips for Friday’s NBA games

ESPN’s fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night’s games. Here you’ll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Friday’s games

There are six games on Friday’s NBA slate, with four featured on the main DFS slate. The Eastern Conference spotlight falls on Detroit tonight as the Pistons host the New York Knicks in what feels like more than a regular-season matchup. Detroit enters at the top of the East, while New York arrives riding an eight-game winning streak and playing its best basketball of the season.

The Knicks’ surge has been driven by their offensive rhythm and late-game execution. Jalen Brunson continues to control tempo and close games, most recently delivering a 42-point performance in a double-overtime win over the Denver Nuggets. New York has been scoring efficiently during this stretch, clearing 127 points in three of its last four games, while also tightening up defensively. Their ability to win in different ways has made them one of the league’s most dangerous teams heading into the All-Star break.

Detroit, meanwhile, has built its success on balance and consistency. Cade Cunningham remains the engine, averaging elite production in numerous statistical categories, and the Pistons rank among the league’s top teams in both pace and net rating. Even coming off a disappointing loss, Detroit’s home-court advantage and depth keep them firmly in control of the conference race.

The Knicks discipline and half-court execution meet a Pistons team that thrives on tempo and pressure. With Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back and potential injury concerns in the frontcourt, execution late will matter. Between Brunson’s shot-making and Cunningham’s all-around impact, this game could provide us a sneak preview of the Eastern Conference Finals and stands out as the most compelling contest on the slate.

Let’s dig deeper into these and the other storylines on display to identify fantasy streamers, betting angles and DFS plays of interest on this Friday slate.

Friday’s fantasy stream team

Cam Spencer, SG/PG, Memphis Grizzlies (rostered in 26.6% of ESPN leagues): Even though Spencer has recently transitioned to the second unit due to the arrival of Ty Jerome, he’s remained productive with Ja Morant out. He’s scored at least 25 fantasy points in four consecutive games while playing at least 24 minutes in each. Spencer contributes points, 3-pointers and assists while maintaining a strong field goal percentage. The Trail Blazers rank 19th in defensive rating this season.

Brook Lopez, C, Los Angeles Clippers (10.7%): Lopez could emerge as the Clippers’ starting center for the remainder of the season following the trade of Ivica Zubac to Indiana. The matchup is favorable, as Sacramento has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to centers this season. Lopez averages 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per 40 minutes and is worth consideration for managers in deeper formats who need frontcourt help.

Moody’s favorite bets for Friday

Payton Pritchard OVER 17.5 points (-104)

Pritchard has cleared this line in three of his last five games and should see increased responsibility with the second unit following the trade of Anfernee Simons to Chicago. He draws a favorable matchup against Miami team that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to point guards while playing at a fast pace. This matchup also has one of the highest totals on the slate.

Kevin Porter Jr. OVER 28.5 point, rebounds and assists (-104)

Porter cleared this line against New Orleans on Wednesday and has now gone over in eight of nine games this season without Giannis Antetokounmpo. In those contests, he’s averaged 14.3 field goal attempts, 10.1 rebound chances and 16.8 potential assists per game. The Pacers have struggled mightily against point guards all season, which sets up another favorable spot for Porter in this matchup.

Naz Reid OVER 22.5 points and rebounds (-111)

Reid has cleared this line in four of his last five games while averaging 13.2 field goal attempts during that span, including 8.2 3-point attempts per game. His minutes and rebound chances per game over this time frame are also impressive, and the matchup is favorable. The Pelicans struggle defensively, particularly against spot-up shooters and in transition, which are Reid’s primary play types. He has also surpassed this line in both meetings against New Orleans this season.

Donovan Clingan 15+ rebounds (+181)

Clingan has been a force on the glass all season and has taken things to another level recently. He’s grabbed at least 15 rebounds in three of his last five games and has averaged an impressive 23.0 rebound chances per game during that stretch. Memphis is thin in the frontcourt, as the Grizzlies remain without Zach Edey and Santi Aldama, and Jaren Jackson Jr. was recently traded. That leaves them ill-equipped to handle the 7-foot-2, 280-pound center.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

$8,100+ salaries

Jaylen Brown, SF, Boston Celtics ($9,700): Brown has scored at least 52 fantasy points in seven of his last nine games, including one performance of 65. His usage rate sits at 37.2% on the season, which would be a career high if it holds. The Heat are a middle-of-the-road matchup in terms of fantasy points allowed to small forwards, but Brown’s massive usage keeps him firmly in play, especially against a Miami team that leads the league in pace.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves ($9,500): Edwards has been phenomenal this season for the Timberwolves, carrying a 31.1% usage rate while averaging 49.2 fantasy points per game over his last six contests. His fantasy value is driven primarily by scoring, though he contributes across nearly every statistical category. The matchup is favorable, as the Pelicans rank 27th in defensive rating and have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to shooting guards.

Derrick White, PG/SG, Boston Celtics ($8,200): White’s fantasy production has swung back and forth like a pendulum lately, but his ability to contribute to every statistical category as a guard is rare. The Heat rank in the top five in fantasy points per game allowed to point guards and shooting guards. This is a great spot to insert White into lineups.

$6,100-$8,000 salaries

Kevin Porter Jr., PG Milwaukee Bucks ($7,500): Porter returned to the Bucks after a six-game absence due to an oblique injury and finished with 47 fantasy points in 30 minutes. He now draws a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to point guards this season and rank ninth in pace. This sets up an excellent spot for Porter to produce.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics ($7,200): If you’re looking to save salary instead of paying up for White, Pritchard is a strong pivot. He’s scored at least 41 fantasy points in three of his last four games and has remained productive despite coming off the bench in consecutive contests. Pritchard will fill a much-needed ball-handling role for Boston following the trade of Simons to the Bulls and is well positioned to capitalize on this matchup.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans ($6,800): Bey remains locked into heavy minutes, having averaged 40.9 fantasy points and 33.4 minutes per game over his last seven outings. The Timberwolves rank 18th in defensive rating over the past 15 games, and if you’re looking for a forward with a relatively high floor, Bey fits the profile well.

Rudy Gobert, C, Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,500): Gobert’s matchup is what makes him appealing as an option at center. The Pelicans have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position this season. Gobert has been productive when given adequate minutes, averaging 12.0 PPG, 13.5 RPG and 1.7 BPG in the 32 games he’s played at least 30 minutes.

$3,000-$6,000 salaries

Baylor Scheierman, SG/SF, Boston Celtics ($4,000): Scheierman has started each of the last two games and has scored at least 20 fantasy points in both. Simons’ departure has opened the door for increased minutes, and the matchup against the Heat is a favorable one.

Quenton Jackson, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers ($3,800): Jackson finished with 36.8 fantasy points in just 17 minutes against the Jazz on Tuesday. He should continue to hold a role in the Pacers’ rotation following the trade of Bennedict Mathurin to the LA Clippers. The matchup is favorable, as the Bucks rank inside the top six in fantasy points allowed per game to guards this season.

Pete Nance, C, Milwaukee Bucks ($3,600): Nance has taken on a larger role in the Bucks’ frontcourt due to injuries and has scored at least 24 fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Pacers are not a strong defensive team, which positions Nance as an intriguing low-cost option for those looking to round out lineups.

Projections and Injury Reports

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Heat +5.5 (-105) | Celtics -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Heat +195 | Celtics -238

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.9, straight up 67%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Tyler Herro, (OUT – Ribs); Terry Rozier, (OUT – Not Injury Related)

Celtics: John Tonje, (OUT – Not Injury Related); Jayson Tatum, (OUT – Achilles)

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Pistons +1.5 (-110)

Money line: Knicks -120 | Pistons +EVEN

Total: 222.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 0.1, straight up 50%, 228.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jose Alvarado, (GTD – Not Injury Related); Josh Hart, (GTD – Ankle); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD – Eye); OG Anunoby, (GTD – Toe); Miles McBride, (OUT – Abdomen)

Pistons: Dario Saric, (GTD – Not Injury Related); Jalen Duren, (GTD – Knee); Tobias Harris, (GTD – Hip); Tolu Smith, (GTD – Calf)

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers +1.5 (-115) | Bucks -1.5 (-105)

Money line: Pacers -108 | Bucks -112

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 1, straight up 53%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Micah Potter, (GTD – Hip); Ivica Zubac, (OUT – Personal); Kobe Brown, (OUT – Not Injury Related); Obi Toppin, (OUT – Foot); Tyrese Haliburton, (OFS – Achilles)

Bucks: Bobby Portis, (GTD – Hip); Gary Harris, (GTD – Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD – Not Injury Related); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT – Calf); Taurean Prince, (OUT – Neck)

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans +9.5 (-108) | Timberwolves -9.5 (-112)

Money line: Pelicans +320 | Timberwolves -410

Total: 237.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 9.6, straight up 76%, 238.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Dalen Terry, (GTD – Not Injury Related); Hunter Dickinson, (OUT – Knee); Dejounte Murray, (OUT – Achilles)

Timberwolves: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD – Quadriceps); Julian Phillips, (GTD – Wrist); Julius Randle, (GTD – Thumb); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT – Foot)

Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies +8.5 (-108) | Blazers -8.5 (-112)

Money line: Grizzlies +240 | Blazers -298

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 2.1, straight up 56%, 234.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Eric Gordon, (GTD – Not Injury Related); Kyle Anderson, (GTD – Not Injury Related); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD – Toe); Taylor Hendricks, (GTD – Not Injury Related); Walter Clayton Jr., (GTD – Not Injury Related); Santi Aldama, (OUT – Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT – Calf); Brandon Clarke, (OUT – Calf); Ja Morant, (OUT – Elbow); Zach Edey, (OUT – Ankle)

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD – Back); Kris Murray, (OUT – Back); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT – Knee); Damian Lillard, (OFS – Achilles)

LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -3.5 (-115) | Kings +3.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers -180 | Kings +150

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6, straight up 68%, 224.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Bennedict Mathurin, (OUT – Not Injury Related); Darius Garland, (OUT – Toe); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT – Not Injury Related); Bradley Beal, (OFS – Hip)

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (GTD – Back); Keegan Murray, (OUT – Ankle)