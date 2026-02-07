WM Phoenix Open 2026 tee times, groups for second round Friday

Updated Feb. 6, 2026, 9:25 a.m. MT
The first round of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open provided some thrills at TPC Scottsdale.
What will the second round bring?
There’s a lot of intrigue entering today’s second round of the PGA Tour golf tournament in Scottsdale, with the promise of a lot of excitement on the course as players compete to make the cut for the weekend.
Here are the tee times for Friday, Feb. 6, as the WM Phoenix Open continues with the second round (all times MST).
2026 WM Phoenix Open tee times for Friday’s second round
Tee No. 1
- 7:20 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Rico Hoey, Takumi Kanaya
- 7:31 a.m. – S.H. Kim, Mac Meissner, Kristoffer Reitan
- 7:42 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey, Sam Stevens
- 7:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger
- 8:04 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
- 8:15 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Aldrich Potgieter, Cam Davis
- 8:26 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Garrick Higgo, Nico Echavarria
- 8:37 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Hank Lebioda, Johnny Keefer
- 8:48 a.m. – Jordan Simth, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Pontus Nyholm
- 8:59 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, John Parry, Christo Lamprecht
- 9:10 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Saddier, Jeffrey Kang
- 12 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Ryo Hisatsune, Max McGrevy
- 12:11 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard, Pierceson Coody
- 12:22 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Vince Whaley
- 12:33 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 12:44 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:55 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth
- 1:06 p.m. – Michael Brennan, Karl Vilips, Tony Finau
- 1:17 p.m. – Pater Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley
- 1:28 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, John VanDerLaan, A.J. Ewart
- 1:39 p.m. – David Chatfield, S.T. Lee, Thomas Avant
Tee No. 10
- 7:20 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Corey Conners, Chandler Phillips
- 7:31 a.m. – Tom Kim, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 7:42 a.m. – Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
- 7:53 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 8:04 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka
- 8:15 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim
- 8:26 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 8:37 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Charley Hoffman, Matti Schmid
- 8:48 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Emilio Gonzalez, Chandler Blanchet
- 8:59 a.m. – Haotong Li, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Neal Shipley
- 12:00 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kevin Roy
- 12:11 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Michael Thorbjornsen, Danny Walker
- 12:22 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley
- 12:33 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
- 12:44 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 12:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, Harris English, Davis Thompson
- 1:06 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
- 1:17 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:28 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Eric Cole, Marco Penge
- 1:39 p.m. – Dan Brown, Kensei Hirata, Keita Nakajima
