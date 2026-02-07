WM Phoenix Open 2026 tee times, groups for second round Friday

Updated Feb. 6, 2026, 9:25 a.m. MT

The first round of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open provided some thrills at TPC Scottsdale.

What will the second round bring?

There’s a lot of intrigue entering today’s second round of the PGA Tour golf tournament in Scottsdale, with the promise of a lot of excitement on the course as players compete to make the cut for the weekend.

Here are the tee times for Friday, Feb. 6, as the WM Phoenix Open continues with the second round (all times MST).

Follow along today: WM Phoenix Open 2026 live updates, scores from second round Friday

Highlights from first day: WM Phoenix Open 2026 live updates, scores from first round Thursday

2026 WM Phoenix Open tee times for Friday’s second round

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Rico Hoey, Takumi Kanaya

7:31 a.m. – S.H. Kim, Mac Meissner, Kristoffer Reitan

7:42 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey, Sam Stevens

7:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger

8:04 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

8:15 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Aldrich Potgieter, Cam Davis

8:26 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Garrick Higgo, Nico Echavarria

8:37 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Hank Lebioda, Johnny Keefer

8:48 a.m. – Jordan Simth, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Pontus Nyholm

8:59 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, John Parry, Christo Lamprecht

9:10 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Saddier, Jeffrey Kang

12 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Ryo Hisatsune, Max McGrevy

12:11 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard, Pierceson Coody

12:22 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Vince Whaley

12:33 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns

12:44 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:55 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth

1:06 p.m. – Michael Brennan, Karl Vilips, Tony Finau

1:17 p.m. – Pater Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley

1:28 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, John VanDerLaan, A.J. Ewart

1:39 p.m. – David Chatfield, S.T. Lee, Thomas Avant

Tee No. 10

7:20 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Corey Conners, Chandler Phillips

7:31 a.m. – Tom Kim, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

7:42 a.m. – Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell

7:53 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

8:04 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka

8:15 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim

8:26 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel

8:37 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Charley Hoffman, Matti Schmid

8:48 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Emilio Gonzalez, Chandler Blanchet

8:59 a.m. – Haotong Li, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Neal Shipley

12:00 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kevin Roy

12:11 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Michael Thorbjornsen, Danny Walker

12:22 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley

12:33 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson

12:44 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

12:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, Harris English, Davis Thompson

1:06 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

1:17 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

1:28 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Eric Cole, Marco Penge

1:39 p.m. – Dan Brown, Kensei Hirata, Keita Nakajima

