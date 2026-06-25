FBI, NYPD conduct searches across New York City in corruption investigation of police executives

NEW YORK — The FBI and NYPD conducted searches on Wednesday morning at various locations in the city as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption at the nation’s largest police department.

The investigation is targeting current and former police executives, sources familiar with it told ABC News.

FBI agents and the NYPD were spotted outside the Queens home of Jeffrey Maddrey, formerly Chief of Department, the highest ranking uniformed officer.

The investigation is also targeting the current Chief of Manhattan South, James McCarthy, who has been placed on modified duty, according to the NYPD.

Another target is the department’s former chief spokesman, Tarik Sheppard, sources said.

No one is expected to be arrested Wednesday.

The investigation is examining, among other things, promotions and assignments and how they were carried out, the sources added.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement:

“This morning, members of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau and the FBI executed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation being pursued by the NYPD, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The investigation is ongoing and concerns conduct by former and current members of the NYPD.

“When I became Police Commissioner, I promised New Yorkers that under my leadership the NYPD would conduct itself with integrity and that there would be a thorough investigation of any claim that members of service failed to meet that standard. This investigation and our actions this morning are part of the ongoing effort to fulfill that commitment and hold the Department to its highest ideals.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that Tisch is showing her commitment to cracking down on corruption.

“Commissioner Tisch has already shown a real commitment to cracking down on corruption and ensuring that the public servants in the NYPD are held to the highest standards,” Mamdani said. “I am confident that she will lead us through this process.”

This was not the first search at Maddrey’s Queens home. It was also searched in January 2025 amid an overtime abuse investigation.

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