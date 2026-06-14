FDA issues highest-risk recall for Alfredo sauce sold in 41 states

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified a recall of more than 900 cases of Alfredo sauce at its highest risk level after a supplier recalled a dry milk powder ingredient used in the product due to potential salmonella contamination.

The FDA designated the recall as a Class I event, its most serious classification, meaning there is a reasonable probability that use of or exposure to the product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

The recall affects 913 cases of Alfredo sauce packaged in 3-pound, 7-ounce sealed poly bags and 12 bags per case, according to an FDA enforcement report.

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According to the FDA, The Coffee Connexion Co., Inc., which is based in Lebanon, Tennessee, voluntarily initiated the recall on May 6, after a supplier recalled a dry milk powder ingredient used in the product due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall remains ongoing.

A representative for The Coffee Connexion Co. did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

The affected product carries UPC 0039954921963 and includes batches 046188 through 046193 with a best-by date of Jan. 12, 2028; batches 047290 through 047296 with a best-by date of Feb. 16, 2028; batches 048029 through 048034 with a best-by date of March 9, 2028; and batches 049089 through 049094 with a best-by date of April 20, 2028.

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According to the FDA, the product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

The FDA’s enforcement report states that no press release was issued for the recall and does not indicate whether any illnesses have been reported.

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The recall was assigned FDA recall number H-0909-2026 and received its Class I classification on June 4.