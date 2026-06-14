Head Coach Yoo Sang-wook = “Satisfied with the comeback despite a difficult pick-ban in Game 1… we will review it”

Gen.G Esports advanced to the 2nd seed decider after a 3-0 victory over kt Rolster in the 4th round of the ‘2026 LoL Champions Korea (LCK)’ Road to MSI, held at the Wonju DB Promy Arena in Gangwon-do on the 13rd. The 2nd seed decider against T1 is scheduled for the very next day, the 14th. The winner of that match will secure a spot at MSI.

The following is the full transcript of the press conference with Head Coach Yoo Sang-wook and ‘Kiin’ Kim Gi-in.

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Q. Could you please provide your thoughts on today’s match and the victory.

Head Coach Yoo Sang-wook = It was an important match, so I’m relieved we won 3-0. Game 1 was a bit tough, but I was satisfied to see us turn it around, and I watched the game with that in mind.

‘Kiin’: I also found Game 1 quite difficult, but it’s positive that we were able to win by executing our teamfights well despite being at a disadvantage.

Q. You mentioned Game 1 was difficult. What do you think was the cause.

Head Coach Yoo Sang-wook = I think we struggled quite a bit with the pick-ban phase in Game 1. We plan to make adjustments for tomorrow’s match.

Q. Do you think the opponent picking Lee Sin or Camille, which they don’t usually prefer, acted as a variable in Game 1.

A combination of factors led to us giving them picks like Lee Sin and Camille, and the structure itself felt difficult to manage. I need to go back and review it, but as of now, I think those were difficult picks to deal with.

Q. Mid-lane Lissandra has appeared in both yesterday’s and today’s matches. What is the background behind her emergence.

Head Coach Yoo Sang-wook = First of all, Lissandra has received several buffs in recent patches, and I think she is appearing because she can be a very strong champion in the current meta if the team composition is structured correctly.

Q. (To ‘Kiin’) ‘Chovy’ Jung Ji-hun shows solid play even in unfavorable matchups, such as the Viktor vs. Lissandra setup in Game 3. Some might worry about ‘data contamination’—what are your thoughts?

‘Kiin’: I don’t think it’s ‘bad data’ to go even or get ahead in an unfavorable matchup; rather, I see it as a powerful weapon that he can use better than others. Of course, we wouldn’t choose such unfavorable lanes under normal circumstances, but being able to pull out those champions when we lack other options is a huge advantage for the team and the player, so I view it as a strength.

Q. You played many ranged champions like Vayne against tanks, but the frequency has decreased due to patches. Could we see them again.

‘Kiin’: Top laners these days seem to be picking champions flexibly according to the pick-ban phase and the situation. Vayne’s core items were nerfed, but considering she is still being banned in tournaments, I think she is still viable depending on the situation.

Q. You will face T1 in the final match tomorrow. What do you think are T1’s strengths, and how do you plan to respond without revealing your strategy?

Head Coach Yoo Sang-wook = I think T1 uses the map very organically. We will keep an eye on those movements while focusing on preparing our own game plan well.

Q. Lastly, please share your resolve for tomorrow’s match and a word for the fans.

Head Coach Yoo Sang-wook = I believe tomorrow’s final match is truly important, so we will prepare thoroughly as a team. We will do our best to win for the fans who always support us.

‘Kiin’: I think MSI is a very important and significant tournament for our year’s work. I will prepare hard for the T1 match tomorrow and do my best to ensure we advance to MSI.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated with the help of NC AI. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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