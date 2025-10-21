Ferran Returns as Yamal Rested

Barcelona return to Champions League action on Tuesday against Olympiacos.
Defeat in Gameweek 2 means Barcelona can ill-afford many more slip-ups if they’re to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 via the league phase.
Had Barça held onto their lead against the European champions last time out, Hansi Flick may have been more willing to rest and rotate ahead of Saturday’s El Clásico. However, their need for points means this isn’t a fixture they can sacrifice.
The German, as it stands, is suspended for Saturday’s duel after receiving his marching orders just before Ronald Araújo struck a dramatic late winner against Girona at the weekend.
Flick has plenty to ponder in midweek, and here’s the starting XI he could pick for Olympiacos’s visit.
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Barça’s current issues means the experienced Pole is set for a busy evening on Tuesday, and he may well be crucial in ensuring the hosts return to winning ways in this competition.
RB: Jules Koundé—Flick could shuffle things around and offer Koundé respite, especially after he played the entirety of Saturday’s game. If he does start, he may only play an hour.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo’s heroics at the weekend arrived from a center forward position, and Flick may give his captain the chance to build on that moment here.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Eric García is tracking to be the teenager’s partner for Saturday’s Clásico, but Araújo is poised to get the nod in midweek. Let’s see if this defensive partnership proves more fruitful against Olympiacos than it has done previously.
LB: Alejandro Balde—The Spaniard is yet to hit top gear this season, having been instrumental in Barcelona’s success last term before his injury. Balde will share minutes with Gerard Martín on Tuesday.
CM: Marc Casadó—This might be the day Pedri earns a breather. It has to be, right? Casadó will thus be tasked with doing his best impression of his compatriot here.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong was utilized in a more advanced role late on at the weekend, but he’ll assume his typical function here and relinquish the armband to Araújo.
RW: Roony Bardghji—Lamine Yamal was fit to start at the weekend, but Flick would be wise to rest his star winger for Saturday’s game. If he does, there will be an opportunity for low-key summer signing Bardghji to impress.
AM: Fermín López—The crafty Spanish international was back in action at the weekend, and there may be a place for him in the starting XI with Dani Olmo absent.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford spearheaded Barcelona’s attack against Girona, and had a stunning free-kick denied by the woodwork. With Raphinha enduring a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury, Rashford should start again here. There’s hope the Brazilian will be fit for the trip to Madrid.
ST: Ferran Torres—It’s believed that Torres missed Saturday’s win as a precaution, and Barça’s absences in attack meant 17-year-old Toni Fernández started against Girona. The teenager is an option here, but if Torres has shaken off his knock, Flick could utilize him from the outset.