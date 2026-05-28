Ferrari’s First Electric Car Runs Into Backlash in Italy and Beyond

Many automakers have found it difficult to sell the public on electric vehicles, and Ferrari is no exception.

Investors and car enthusiasts have panned the Luce, the Italian sports car maker’s first E.V. that was unveiled on Monday, leading to a backlash in Ferrari’s home country, a flood of unflattering memes and a dent in the company’s share price.

On Wednesday, Ferrari opened its order book for the four-door sports car selling at 550,000 euros, or $640,000. Its stock has fallen about 8 percent since the flashy launch event, and analysts are questioning whether the Luce’s rocky debut signals trouble ahead for the company’s electrification push.

Harald Hendrikse, an auto analyst at Citi, said it was unclear the effect the new car would have on Ferrari’s general “brand perception.” High-end automakers have found it especially difficult to get traction for E.V.s, he added in a research note on Tuesday, after Ferrari hosted an event in Rome for analysts to see the car up close. “Launching the Luce now, Ferrari highlighted such risks,” he wrote.