Final Injury Report for Sky-Mercury: Will Natasha Mack, Noemi Brochant Play?

The Phoenix Mercury are at home Tuesday night as they host the Chicago Sky in an interconference matchup.

Phoenix enters Tuesday’s game with an 8-13 record after defeating the Seattle Storm at home Thursday night.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In Thursday’s victory over the Storm, Kahleah Copper led the way for the Mercury as she recorded 30 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Lexi Held added 17 points and five rebounds of her own.

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The Mercury will try to grab another victory and extend their winning streak to four games Tuesday as they face off against a struggling Sky team at home.

Chicago enters Tuesday’s contest with a 6-14 record after losing on the road in overtime to the Las Vegas Aces Friday night.

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10)Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kamilla Cardoso led the way for the Sky in Friday’s loss as she ended the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while Skylar Diggins recorded 19 points and four assists.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Tuesday night’s matchup, each may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

The Sky have two players listed on their injury report for Tuesday, including guard DiJonai Carrington.

Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington (7)Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago has ruled out Carrington as she remains sidelined to begin the season while recovering from left foot surgery.

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The Sky have also ruled out Rickea Jackson as she will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Mercury Injury Report: Will Natasha Mack, Noemie Brochant Play?

The Mercury have three players listed on their injury report, including Natasha Mack and Noemi Brochant.

Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4)Sky Injury Report: Will DiJonai Carrington Play?

Phoenix has ruled out Mack due to a bone bruise in her left foot as she will miss her fourth straight game.

The Mercury have also ruled out Sami Whitcomb as she continues to recover from left knee surgery.

Phoenix Mercury forward Noemie Brochant (1)Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brochant has been listed as probable and is expected to return after missing Thursday’s victory with a left ankle injury.

Fans can catch Tuesday night’s matchup between the Sky and Mercury from Phoenix at 10:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jul 7, 2026, where it first appeared in the WNBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.