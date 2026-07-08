‘I deserve to be in the game,’ says Phillies All-Star Harper – NBC Sports Philadelphia

KANSAS CITY – Bryce Harper says he will be in the All-Star Home Run Derby …

If he can find the right pitcher to throw to him.

“A lot of people have reached out and said they could do it,” Harper said Sunday. “The thing is, the moment, you’ve got the fans and all that stuff. Everybody can say they can do it until they’re in it.”

Harper said he’s heard from some ex-players who are willing to pitch to him.

“They throw batting practice to their kids, to high school and college guys,” he said. “I think I could trust a couple of them, but it’s just hard for me not to be able to do it with somebody I’m super comfortable with. It’s a hard thing to think about. They may throw to you one time before you take the field to be in a home run derby.

“It’s a big thing. You can’t just pick somebody random. Also with it being the swings and not the timing on the clock — if I don’t get any pitches I can hit, swing-wise I’m in trouble. And I’m not going to do something if I’m going to have a half-mentality toward it because I’m worried about the pitcher.

“If I’m going to do it, I’m going to be full bore and very confident in winning it. I’m not going out there just to have fun. I’m going out there to win it.”

Harper won the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating out current Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber, in Washington in 2018. His dad, Ron, was his pitcher in that event.

“I’m super comfortable with my dad throwing to me my whole life, but he hasn’t thrown in a while,” Harper said. “I don’t even think he can get ready for it. It’s a lot of pitches in one night. I don’t want to put him in that situation.”

Harper has some time to find the right pitcher. The Home Run Derby will take place a week from Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

Schwarber, who leads the majors with 30 homers, is expected to be in the Derby, but hasn’t announced anything official yet. Major League Baseball generally put out an official announcement in the days leading up to the event. The Phillies have had two winners, Bobby Abreu in 2005 and Ryan Howard in 2006. If both Harper and Schwarber compete, their chances of having another one will be good.

Harper and Schwarber are two of five Phillies who will be in the All-Star Game. Outfielder Brandon Marsh was elected a National League starter by the fans. Pitchers Jhoan Duran and Cristopher Sanchez were both selected. Sanchez, who pitches Monday and Saturday for the Phillies, could be in line to start the game for the NL.

Harper, 33, was selected by Commissioner Rob Manfred as his “Legend Pick.”

Some might say the Commissioner was trying to smooth things over with Harper after they sparred over labor issues last summer, but Harper is clearly worthy of being in the game. Entering Sunday, he was 11th in MLB with a .903 OPS. He was hitting .274 with 20 homers and a team-high 57 RBIs. He had played in every game.

This is Harper’s ninth time as an All-Star.

“If you’re older in the game or younger in the game, it’s always special,” he said. “The Commissioner called me and told me I was going to be his pick. He told me I had a great first half. Obviously, with the fan vote, it didn’t happen, but he gave me the opportunity and I’m definitely grateful for that.

“I think I deserve to be in the game for the way I’ve played.”

Harper’s strong 2026 has come in the wake of Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski questioning whether he was still an elite player after last season.

Is he?

“I don’t care,” Harper said. “That’s up to you guys to decide. Every year I get an opportunity to be great at what I do. I think the numbers speak for themselves right now.”