Harrison Ford, 83, shows off ripped physique while biking in LA

Harrison Ford flaunted his ripped figure in a low-cut cycling bib while riding a bike in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The “Shrinking” star’s muscular arms were on full display as he braved the Southern California heat for the solo outing.

He was photographed reaching into his backpack to put on a white T-shirt to go with his black shorts, black riding shoes and sunglasses.

Harrison Ford (seen here) showed off his muscles while heading on a bike in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. /X17online.com

The “Indiana Jones” star’s toned arms were on full display. /X17online.com

Ford, 83, then threw on a white helmet and black gloves before hopping onto his bike and taking off.

The actor has remained fit throughout the decades, and recently shared how he stays in shape with the help of his fitness trainer, Jaime Milnes.

Ford previously told Men’s Health how Milnes designs his workouts around dumbbells and medicine balls to create core and full-body conditioning routines.

He wore a cycling bib and shorts. (Pictured: Ford holding a white shirt.) /X17online.com

Ford was seen putting on a white T-shirt (as seen above). /X17online.com

“I believe in training for injury prevention more than anything else,” he said. “I’m an old fart and I need to protect myself.”

The “Indiana Jones” star, however, enjoys staying active outside the gym, including by bike riding and playing tennis.

“I’m active physically,” he previously shared in a separate interview. “I do a little work in the gym.”

He also wore cycling shoes. (Pictured: Ford walking.) /X17online.com

The “Shrinking” star threw on his backpack as he prepared to take off (as seen above). /X17online.com

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As for his diet, Ford got candid about his everyday mundane diet and how he cut out meat and dairy.

During a 2020 interview on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he admitted to eating “practically nothing” aside from vegetables and fish.

“It’s really boring,” the “Witness” star said.

Ford (seen above) put on a white helmet before braving the heat. /X17online.com

The actor (seen above with Wendie Malick in “Shrinking” in 2024) previously revealed he mostly eats vegetables and fish. Apple TV+

Explaining his decision, Ford said, “I just decided I was tired of eating meat. And I know it’s not really good for the planet and it’s not really good for me.”

Ford also sent fans into a frenzy when he went shirtless while reviving his role as Indiana Jones in “The Dial of Destiny.”

“I’ve been blessed with this body,” he quipped while promoting the movie.