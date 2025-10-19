Five Key Battles in Atalanta vs Lazio: Dia & Cancellieri Facing Stern Tests

Following their chaotic 3-3 draw against Torino, Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri will be looking to restore order, but a tough mission awaits him in Bergamo, as he’ll take on an Atalanta side that has yet to taste defeat this season.

While this will be a thrilling tactical battle between the 66-year-old and his younger Croatian colleague, the clash will also feature some compelling inner battles all over the pitch.

So let’s take a closer look at five key duels to keep an eye on, at least based on the expected starting lineups from La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Isak Hien vs Boulaye Dia

Due to Taty Castellanos’ injury, Sarri resorted to Boulaye Dia’s services, even though the Senegalese is far from his best due to his recurring ankle problem. The former Salernitana star has been much more efficient when playing behind his Argentine teammate, but this time, he’ll be the one leading the line, supported by Pedro.

To make Dia’s mission even more daunting, he’ll be up against Isak Hien, who’s arguably one of the strongest and physically imposing defenders in the league. The versatile striker will have to be incredibly clever to escape the Swede’s claws.

Honest Ahanor vs Matteo Cancellieri

Like Dia, a tough task awaits Matteo Cancellieri in Bergamo. The 23-year-old is Lazio’s man of the hour after scoring three wonderful goals in his last two outings against Genoa and Torino. However, he’ll have to find a way past Atalanta’s latest revelation, Honest Ahanor, the 17-year-old Italo-Nigerian who might be the most promising young defender in Serie A.

A thrilling battle for sure.

Davide Zappacosta vs Toma Basic

With Mattia Zaccagni not fit enough to start, Toma Basic will likely play in a hybrid role on the left flank. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he’ll cope with the vastly experienced Davide Zappacosta, who always poses a threat down the wing.

Ederson vs Matteo Guendouzi

Ederson and Matteo Guendouzi are two of the most dynamic midfielders in the league, and neither has ever backed down from a fight. Hence, it shouldn’t take too long for these two warriors to lock horns in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman has been itching to return following a two-match ban, while the Brazilian is still working on regaining his best form after encountering physical problems earlier in the season.

Ademola Lookman vs Mario Gila

Unfortunately for Mario Gila, he’ll have to deal with Ademola Lookman, who can be a nightmare to mark due to his speed, impeccable technical skills and top-notch dribbling. The Nigerian hasn’t quite hit his peak form just yet following a self-imposed summer exile. However, he’ll be keen to make a statement at Lazio’s expense, so Gila and company must repel him at all costs.