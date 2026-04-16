More heavy rain brings street flooding, freeway closures in Milwaukee

April 15, 2026Updated April 16, 2026, 12:04 a.m. CT

Another night of thunderstorms and heavy rain in Milwaukee led to flooded roadways throughout the city April 15.

As up to 3 inches of rain fell throughout the night, freeway and highway closures and flooded streets plagued drivers. It was a familiar scene that played out, coming only one day after rounds of thunderstorms poured rain on the city.

The impacts on Milwaukee’s roadways seemed even more pronounced April 15, as parts of Interstate 43, Interstate 94 and Wisconsin Highway 175 were shuttered for nearly three hours due to flooding.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and officials like Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged drivers to stay off the roads.

The rain and road flooding came as a Milwaukee Brewers game ended. Rainfall leaked through the stadium roof and when fans exited, some hiked through high water, while others attempted to drive through – only to require rescue from authorities or face heavy traffic backups.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski told the Journal Sentinel his personnel were back out helping stranded drivers, one night after they responded to about 50 calls for water rescues.

Video showed the water-ridden roadways in the city.

On social media, Johnson urged people to call and report flooded streets.

“Don’t wait for someone else to call and please, don’t attempt to drive through high water,” the city’s mayor said. “Be safe.”

City workers were planning to work through the night to respond to reports of flooded streets, but only slowing rainfall would lead to proper drainage, said Department of Public Works spokesperson Tiffany Shepherd.

“We urge anyone who has to be out on the roads to please drive with caution,” she said in a message to the Journal Sentinel. “Be aware of your surrounding and do not drive through flooded streets.”

The evening’s street flooding came after the storm poured between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain in different parts of the city by 10:30 p.m., said Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist with the Milwaukee/Sullivan office of the National Weather Service.

That’s added up over the last three days when storms have occurred daily in the area. The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewer District reported rain totals from April 13 to 15 had reached over 5 inches in some parts of Milwaukee as of 11 p.m.

The sewerage district initiated a combined sewer overflow at about 8:30 p.m., meaning the organization released untreated wastewater to waterways like Lake Michigan to prevent back up into homes and businesses.

The heaviest rains ended around 10 p.m., and lighter rainfall, possibly totaling up to a half inch more, was expected to continue until about midnight, Wagner said.

Overnight storm developments were possible to the west of Milwaukee, but it was still too early to say if that would lead to more rain, Wagner said.

The April 15 street flooding comes one day after a similar scene throughout the city on April 14. That was when storms pushed through central and southeastern Wisconsin and brought tornadoes, hail and flooding.

Street flooding locations can be reported by calling 414-286-CITY.

David Clarey is a public safety reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He can be reached at dclarey@usatodayco.com.