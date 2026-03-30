Former 76ers Guard Makes Feelings Clear on Future With Warriors

In a post-Philadelphia 76ers world, the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton has had a tough run with setbacks.

As Melton finally finds some consistency with his health, he’s got a big decision looming this summer, which is something for Philly to keep an eye on.

During Melton’s second and final season with the Sixers, he only saw the court for 38 games. When the playoffs rolled around, Nick Nurse struggled to find a fit for him. As a result, Melton made one appearance for seven minutes.

When Melton reached free agency in 2024, the veteran guard signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. He was set to earn $12.8 million while playing a key role on a championship-hopeful team.

Unfortunately, Melton suffered a season-ending setback after appearing in just six games. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2024 and finished rehabbing under contract with the Nets. He never played for Brooklyn.

During the 2025 free agency period, Melton went back to the Warriors on a two-year deal. He’s making $3.08 million this season and has a $3.4 million player option on the table for the 2026-2027 season.

The veteran guard has until June 29 to decide if he’s going to take the option or not. When asked about it recently, Melton had a response that suggests another run in free agency just might happen.

De’Anthony Melton Dishes On A Potential Free Agency Run

“I’ve been in this league a decent amount of time,” Melton said on 95.7 The Game.

“So, eight years is a lot of time. I’ve put in a lot of time and effort and work into this. I think that should be rewarded and I think, for anybody, you put in that much time, effort, work and you’ve seen the results and you’ve seen how impactful you are and what you have done, like I said, you want to be rewarded for that. So, whatever comes with it, comes with it, but, end of the day, you want to get rewarded for your services.”

It’s worth noting that even though the Sixers allowed Melton to walk, he exited the organization on great terms. The veteran guard grew close with the All-Star Tyrese Maxey during his short time in Philadelphia.

That previous connection could go a long way if the Sixers choose to consider a reunion with Melton during free agency.

Does It Make Sense?

Depending on what the financial “reward” that Melton is searching for looks like, he should be a name to keep an eye on for the Sixers.

When it comes to ball-handling, the Sixers have been lacking there this season. There’s a reason why Tyrese Maxey’s 38.3 minutes per game leads the league in late March.

The 40-year-old Kyle Lowry will see his deal expire. The late-season addition Cam Payne will as well. The Sixers are more than likely going to look at a veteran point guard in free agency, and Melton already has experience with some of the core group.

The Sixers traded for Melton after his three-year run with the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in 77 games during the 2022-203 season, averaging 10.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.0% from three.

Although availability struggles affected his 2023-2024 run, Melton posted averages of 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with the Sixers during his second season.

Amid his revamp with Golden State, Melton is making 41.5% of his shots from the field to average 13.0 points. He is producing 2.5 assists per game, along with 3.2 rebounds per outing.

The veteran guard might be out of their price range, but he should be on the radar.