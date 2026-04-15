Former Brownsburg Coach Nored Impresses in NBA Sidelines

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Nored’s coaching journey from high school to the NBA offers a glimpse of Butler basketball’s potential future. Brownsburg Today

Former Brownsburg High School basketball coach Ronald Nored has made an impressive leap from the G League to the NBA sidelines, catching the eye of one of his former players, Dalton Vachon, during a recent game at Madison Square Garden. Nored’s coaching career trajectory offers a glimpse into the future direction of the Butler basketball program, where he played point guard during his college days.

Why it matters

Nored’s rapid rise through the coaching ranks from the high school level to the NBA is a testament to his coaching acumen and potential. As a former Butler player, his success could signal good things to come for the university’s basketball program, which has struggled in recent years to regain its former glory.

The details

Nored, who played point guard for Butler University, has quickly climbed the coaching ladder since his high school days leading the Brownsburg Bulldogs. After a stint in the G League, Nored landed an NBA assistant coaching job, where he was recently spotted by one of his former Brownsburg players, Dalton Vachon, warming up the team before a game at Madison Square Garden.

Nored coached the Brownsburg Bulldogs high school team prior to his professional coaching career.

Nored played point guard for Butler University during his college years.

The players Ronald Nored A former Brownsburg High School basketball coach who has since ascended to the NBA ranks as an assistant coach. Dalton Vachon A former basketball player for Brownsburg High School and Wabash College who recently spotted his old coach Nored on the NBA sidelines. Butler University The college where Nored played point guard and which could benefit from his coaching success at the professional level. Got photos? Submit your photos here. ›

What they’re saying

“He was just standing there warming up with some of the guys, and he just happened to recognize me, in Madison Square Garden.” — Dalton Vachon, Former Brownsburg High School and Wabash College basketball player