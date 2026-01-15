Four Ways to Prepare for an Earthquake

From earthquakes and wildfires to tsunamis and power outages, emergencies are always a possibility in Alameda. The key to staying safe is preparation.

We spoke with Pete Alimi, Alameda Health System (AHS) environmental health and safety manager, about concrete steps you can take to stay safe during the next emergency.

Alimi says every family should have an emergency preparedness plan and kit. Here are four essential things to prepare:

Water. Fill up water jugs with at least one gallon per person, per day. A three-day supply is the minimum amount you need. Having drinking water readily available is critical, in case public infrastructure is not functioning. Non-perishable food. Keep a three-day supply of non-perishable food on-hand, or up to two weeks’ worth if you plan to stay home throughout the emergency. First-aid supplies and essentials. Having up-to-date first-aid supplies is critical in an emergency, when injuries are more likely. Other essential items include flashlights and radios, blankets, and extra dry clothes. Alimi recommends checking the full American Red Cross earthquake kit safety-preparedness checklist. Plan for phone service disruptions. Create a plan with your family members about where to meet, in case communication is out.

Earthquakes are not just a threat to individuals. It is critical that Alameda Hospital is able to stay open and continue operating in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake.

To that end, AHS is supporting the City of Alameda Health Care District in making critical seismic updates to the Alameda Hospital building. The contractor responsible for the seismic retrofit has already started work, and the planning, testing, and project coordination is underway. Read more about the planned seismic updates here.

AHS is also prepared for other emergencies that could affect Alameda residents and their community hospital. Preparing for power outages and infectious disease outbreaks are top priorities. Alimi says teams regularly run through drills of these scenarios, so that action is swift should an emergency arise.

His department has also worked to digitize and improve communications. “In disasters, communication is the most important factor,” Alimi said. “It’s how you collaborate internally that determines how effective you’ll be.”

While community members prepare to keep their families safe, hospitals prepare to continue delivering lifesaving care no matter the crisis.

“Our mission is caring, healing, teaching, and serving all, and preparedness is part of that promise,” Alimi said. “We have worked diligently to be prepared when disaster strikes, so that we are ready when our community needs us most.”

Healthy Alameda is a healthcare column provided by Alameda Health System (AHS), the public safety-net health system that serves all in Alameda County. AHS operates five facilities in the City of Alameda, including Alameda Hospital, Creedon Advanced Wound Care Center, Park Bridge Rehabilitation and Wellness, South Shore Rehabilitation and Wellness, and Marina Wellness and Surgical Associates.