Strong Earthquake Strikes North Italy: What to Know

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Fornace Zarattini in northern Italy, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The earthquake was recorded at around 10:17 a.m. local time (4:17 a.m. ET) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Fornace Zarattini is a village on the outskirts of Ravenna in the province of Emilia-Romagna in northeastern Italy.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology recorded a 4.1 magnitude eearthquake in the area.

The area has a generally lower seismic hazard than the more active central and southern Apennine zones of Italy, but it still experiences earthquakes because the whole country lies within an active tectonic region, the result of the collision of the African and Eurasian plates.

The northern Apennines and the Po Plain are influenced by compressional and thrust tectonic processes that create tremors felt in Emilia-Romagna.

Ravenna is known for its early Christian monuments, which are recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites and popular with tourists. The city was the “seat of the Roman Empire in the 5th century and then of Byzantine Italy until the 8th century,” UNESCO says.

“It has a unique collection of early Christian mosaics and monuments,” according to UNESCO. “All eight buildings – the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, the Neonian Baptistery, the Basilica of Sant’Apollinare Nuovo, the Arian Baptistery, the Archiepiscopal Chapel, the Mausoleum of Theodoric, the Church of San Vitale and the Basilica of Sant’Apollinare in Classe – were constructed in the 5th and 6th centuries.

“They show great artistic skill, including a wonderful blend of Graeco-Roman tradition, Christian iconography and oriental and Western styles.”

In April 2025, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern Italian city of Naples in the middle of the night, one of the strongest tremors to have rocked the area in recent years.

Naples is close to the Campi Flegrei, a large and active caldera volcano that sits along with Mount Vesuvius on the Campanian volcanic arc, which is prone to seismic activity.

Campi Flegrei has been responsible for some of the most significant volcanic eruptions in Europe in the past 110,000 years.