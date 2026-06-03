Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt Shares Her Prayer for Tween Daughter

Published: June 1, 2026

By Michaela Gordoni

Fox News reporter Ainsley Earhardt has one big wish for her 10-year-old daughter — that she knows Jesus.

“Please pray that she knows the Lord,” Earhardt told ChurchLeaders. “Please pray protection over her life because I’m raising her in New York City and I love her so much.”

Earhardt previously shared that she never knew what real love was until her daughter, Hayden, was born.

“It’s remarkable and I feel like she is a gift from God created with a purpose, and like I was supposed to be her mom,” she said.

When it comes to parenting, the FOX & FRIENDS co-host tries to find that fine line between strictness and comfort.

Related: Ainsley Earhardt: ‘God’s Going to Use You in a Mighty Way’

“I’m strict with Hayden, but I want her to love her life and I want our home to be such a happy place for her. I want her to want to come home. I want her to be with me,” she said.

“I want all the kids at my house and I want to be that oasis — that house that has the good food or the best costumes or the fun playroom. I want her childhood memories to be fun and for her to know I was always there,” she said.

Earhardt’s love for her daughter and her country inspired her to write her new children’s book, America, I’m So Glad You Were Born.

“Without America, where would we be? It’s just the greatest country in the world, and we’re so fortunate to be a part of it and I was born here and I don’t take that for granted,” Earhardt said.

It’s primarily about democracy and the freedom to vote.

Earhardt said, “Men and women can vote in this country and we get to choose our elections…It’s very important for us to teach our children. And sometimes we can teach them like this book does, in a very elementary way.”

Part of the book’s description reads, “Perfect for children and families, this beautifully illustrated book celebrates America’s rich heritage and traditions. From the founding principles of democracy and equality to the freedoms we cherish—like freedom of speech, religion, and opportunity—this book is a heartfelt reminder of why we’re so thankful for the U.S.A.”

The book is related to one of Earhardt’s other children’s books she wrote in 2022, I’m So Glad You Were Born, which celebrates love and individuality.

America, I’m So Glad You Were Born comes out on Tuesday, June 2.

Read Next: Ainsley Earhardt’s Children’s Book Will Share ‘Sweet, Playful Message Inspired by Scripture’

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